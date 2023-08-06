Limousin club inviting entries for suckler herd competition

The competition, which will be judged week commencing Monday 28 th August by Mark McCartan from Downpatrick, is open to commercial suckler herd owners who use Limousin genetics (pedigree stock bulls or AI).

First, second and third prize awards will be presented to small herds (up to 50 cross-bred cows), and large herds (over 50 cows). There are also prizes for the best young bull, best young heifer, best group of calves, best stock bull, and best overall herd.

Winners will be announced at the club’s annual dinner taking place in the Dunadry Hotel, Templepatrick, on Saturday 18th November.

Neill Acheson, Animax, has confirmed sponsorship of the NI Limousin Cattle Club’s commercial suckler herd competition. He was pictured at the Randox Antrim Show with Fergal Gormley, right, Claudy, who exhibited Zeus the commercial champion; and Pearce McIlroy, who exhibited the reserve chapion Sassy, owned by Ivan Lynn, Armoy. Picture: Agri-Images

Entry forms are available on request from club secretary Shirley Fleming on mobile 07881 435042, or email: nilimousincattlecl[email protected]. The closing date for entries is 20 th August 2023.

