Generously sponsored by Bank of Ireland, this year’s competition was judged by Mary Cormack from the noted Rougemont Herd in Hereford.

The awards were presented at the club’s annual dinner, held in Cookstown.

Ms Cormack said: “Thank you for the invitation to judge. I visited 24 herds and travelled over 1,600 miles during the week of the competition. Northern Ireland is home to some of the best Limousin cattle I have ever seen, making it the most difficult herd competition I have ever judged.

“Usually when I am judging I have ‘heifer envy’, but throughout this competition I had ‘bull, cow and heifer envy’. I really enjoyed judging and I would be very happy to take something home from every herd I visited.

“Congratulations to the winners and well done to everyone who took part.”

Club chairman Kieran McCrory, presented Mary with a token of the club’s appreciation.

The overall winner of the 2024 pedigree herd competition was James McKay’s noted Ampertaine Herd based at Upperlands, Maghera. Runner-up was Kieran McCrory’s Bernish Herd based at Sixmilecross, Omagh.

Results from the competition include:

Best Group of calves in year of competition: 1, James McKay, Ampertaine; 2, Kieran McCrory, Bernish; 3, Henry Savage and Sons, Trueman.

Best group of calves by a stock bull, born in year of competition: 1, James McKay, Ampertaine Majestic; 2, McKenna Bros, Goldies Statesman; 3, George and Gladys McCague, Ampertaine Trooper.

Best Cow Family: 1, James McKay, Ampertaine Jill; 2, Kieran McCrory, Bernish Julie Fortune; 3, Connor and Ryan Mulholland (Deerpark), Ampertaine Isadora.

Best Cow with calf at foot: 1, Kieran McCrory, Bernsh Oliviafortune and Bernish Valerie; 2, James McKay, Ampertaine Nizarna and Ampertaine Vizarna; 3, Henry Savage and Sons, Trueman Marlee and Trueman Virginal.

Best Young Bull under a year old: 1, Sean and Shane McGeehan, Slieve Untouchable; 2, James McKay, Ampertaine Upfront; 3, Henry Savage and Sons, Trueman Vavavoom.

Young Bull under 2 year old: 1, James McKay, Ampertaine Utility; 2, Henry Savage and Sons, Trueman Undertone; 3, Kieran McCrory, Bernish Unstoppabull.

Homebred heifer under a year: 1, Kieran McCrory, Bernish Valentine; 2, James McKay, Ampertaine Vizana; 3, McGurk Bros, Birchwood Unique.

Best homebred heifer under 2 years: 1, John and Paul Rainey, Claragh Tilly; 2, Kieran McCrory, Bernish Uptowngirl; 3, Trevor Shields, Glenmarshal The Duchess.

Best stock bull: 1, McKenna Bros (Archies), Goldies Statesman; 2, McGurk Bros (Birchwood), Ampertaine Progressive; 3, Trevor Shields, Carrickmore Schumacher.

Best Newcomer: 1, Ian Robb, Mullawinny; 2, Jack Griar, Mossdale; 3, Brian and Neil Hunter, Hunterburn.

Extra Small Herd: 1, John and Paul Rainey, Claragh; 2, Samuel Gordon, Moneydaugh; 3, Oliver McDonald, Doogary.

Small Herd: 1, Connor and Ryan Mulholland, Deerpark; 2, Gareth Corrie, Drumhilla; 3, Michael and Kile Diamond, Pointhouse.

Medium Herd: 1, Kieran McCrory, Bernish; 2, Henry Savage and Sons, Trueman; 3, Sean and Shane McGeehan, Slieve.

Large Herd: 1, James McKay, Ampertaine; 2, Trevor Shields, Glenmarshal; 3, M and J McPolin, Newhill farm.

