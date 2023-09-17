Liquid Gold Sheep – proven to boost lamb numbers

Watch more videos on Shots!

“Mid season ewes will be flushed over the coming weeks,” Paul Elwood, from HVS Animal Health explained.

“We recommend that ewes are drenched with Liquid Gold Sheep directly prior to going on to better grass.

He added:“There is plenty of good grazing available on farms right now. But mineral and vitamin levels in the grass are quite low at this time of the year.

Paul Elwood of HVS Animal Health. Pic: Richard Halleron

“Drenching ewes with Liquid Gold Sheep three weeks prior to the rams going in will help boost overall fertility and the quality of the eggs produced. A 20ml dose is recommended.”

Liquid Gold Sheep has been developed by HVS Animal Health.

Paul Elwood specifically highlighted the importance of having both ewes and rams on an optimal plane of nutrition in the run-up to the breeding season

“Sheep farmers often forget to make sure that their rams are as fit for purpose as would be the case with ewes,” he explained

“After all, rams constitute half the breed make-up of every flock. So it is crucially important to have them in tip top shape prior to start of the breeding season.”

Paul also highlighted the results of a research trial, undertaken by AHDB Beef & Lamb. The work confirmed the benefits of placing rams on bespoke nutritional programmes prior to putting them in with the ewes.

“Getting the nutritional balance for rams correct will significantly boost both sperm numbers and quality,” he said.

“But the required feeding programmes must be started six weeks prior to the commencement of the breeding season.

“Giving 25ml of Liquid Gold Sheep to rams 6 weeks prior to tupping helps increase the quality and quantity of sperm.”

Paul specifically referenced the need to ensure that breeding sheep are not lacking in trace minerals and vitamins.

He further explained: “This has been far from a normal grass growing year. It is now becoming evident that cutting back on overall fertiliser levels has also served to reduce trace mineral levels in grass swards.

“On-farm experience here in Northern Ireland confirms that drenching ewes prior to tupping with 20 mls of Liquid Gold Sheep will help to significantly improve fertility. Moreover, treated ewes will have a significantly tighter lambing period.”

Paul went on to point out that the Liquid Gold Sheep will supply all the micro trace minerals and essential vitamins required by both ewes and lambs.

He continued: “The products represent the next generation in chelated mineral and vitamin drenches. Increasingly, farmers must seek to maximise the performance of their livestock. The Liquid Gold range has been developed to meet this specific requirement.”

Where sheep are concerned Liquid Gold can be used pre tupping and pre lambing to improve lambing percentages, reduce the number of barren ewes within a flock and to tighten up lambing dates.

“Liquid Gold can also be given to lambs, from one month of age onwards,” Paul Elwood added.