Saturday, September 30th will see an on-farm sale of elite black and red Angus breeding stock from the renowned Lisduff herd of Leo McEnroe.

The Co Cavan breeder is offering a selection of breeding females and young bulls.

McEnroe commented: "A total of 29 breeding females have been entered for the sale. Of these, three are full pedigree Red Angus. Twelve of the females are in-calf heifers. “

The Lisduff herd has had a very successful year in the show ring

He continued: “Ten young bulls are also catalogued for the event. Of these, two are red."

Leo McEnroe has been breeding pedigree red Angus cattle for the past 15 years.

“There is a strong export demand for these animals into the rest of Europe and beyond,” he confirmed.

“However, we are also finding a strong interest in red bloodlines from livestock farmers here in Ireland.”

The new Lisduff stock bull: Retties Lerendezvous X208 ET

The Lisduff herd is home to 160 cows: 120 black and 40 red.

Leo McEnroe again: “All our red females are consistently crossed with a full pedigree red bull.”

The past 12 months have seen the Lisduff returning to the pedigree show rings in a more than meaningful way.

Lisduff Beuty Babe U640 took home the senior and reserve supreme championship titles at the 2023 Aberdeen-Angus National Championships, held in Carrick-on-Shannon.

A young Lisduff Aberdeen-Angus Red heifer

Further success followed with the Lisduff herd bringing home the Bull Championship from Tullamore Show. And, just for good measure, the herd won the Best Pair of Animals’ title at the same event.

“We have sold 53 young bulls so far this year,” McEnroe confirmed.

“Demand for Lisduff bloodlines is extremely string at the present time.”

Another, very positive addition to the breeding line-up within the Lisduff herd has been the recent acquisition of the elite young bull: Retties Lerendezvous X208 ET.

A group of elite Lisduff heifers

“I brought him over from Scotland,” McEnroe explained.

“He is a bull with tremendous breeding potential. A number of the heifers entered for the upcoming sale are in-calf to him.”

Viewing of stock on the day will be allowed from 2.00pm onwards. The sale will commence at 5.00pm sharp with auctioneers from Ballyjamesduff Mart in the rostrum.

The catalogue can be viewed now on both the Ballyjamesdull MartEye website and the Lisduff FaceBook page.

Large numbers of buyers from Northern Ireland are expected to make their way to Cavan on the day of the sale.

“All the cattle in the catalogue are eligible for export,” McEnroe confirmed.

“I will personally deliver all the cattle destined for Northern Ireland to their new homes.”

Meanwhile demand for pedigree Aberdeen-Angus breeding stock continues to grow across the island of Ireland. Driving this demand is a universal recognition of the meat quality that Aberdeen-Angus cross cattle will deliver.

The Angus incentive schemes, currently available from all the meat processing companies, is another factor in this regard.

“Aberdeen-Angus sires are equally effective within dairying and suckling scenarios,” Leo McEnroe explained.

“There will be a selection of breeding stock to meet all needs at the September 30th event.”

The Lisduff Angus Herd is located at Maghera, Virginia, Co Cavan. The Eircode is A82 PF25