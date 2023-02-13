The fund, which opens later this month, is part of the Farming Investment Fund and offers grants for specific items of equipment to increase productivity, boost environmental sustainability and improve animal health and welfare.

It is split into two themes- Productivity and Slurry (open later this month) and Animal Health and Welfare (available in March) and will offer grants of between £1,000 and £25,000.

Grants Guidance

Dairy farmers in England can benefit from a new funding scheme

Defra has also provided guidance ahead of the grants opening to help farmers prepare ahead. This can be viewed at https://www.gov.uk/guidance/farming-investment-fund.

Each item listed has a score assigned to it based on Defra's assessment of how well it meets the scheme's objectives.

If the scheme is oversubscribed, Defra will allocate funding to those items with the highest score first.

In the first round, those applying for a grant received approximately 44% of the total cost. The fund proved very popular, and was oversubscribed.