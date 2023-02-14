Listooder and District to hold 131st ploughing match
Listooder & District Ploughing Society will hold their 131st Annual Ploughing Match near Clough, Downpatrick this Saturday, 18th February.
Competitors from across the province will descend to the site on the Ballydugan Road, less than half a mile from Clough to see who can become “Champion of the Field” Speaking ahead of the event, Listooder Chairman Martin Gill said: “We have another strong entry list which includes World Style ploughing, Classic and Vintage ploughing as well as a horse ploughing class.
"We are indebted to Mr Gordon Annett for a great site and this year our chosen charity is supporting Friends of the Cancer Centre. The site will be signposted with free car parking on site. Ploughing commences at 10:30am.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
For more details follow Listooder & District Ploughing Society Facebook page.