Listooder and District to hold 131st ploughing match

​Listooder & District Ploughing Society will hold their 131st Annual Ploughing Match near Clough, Downpatrick this Saturday, 18th February.

By Ruth Rodgers
13 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 11:54am

​Competitors from across the province will descend to the site on the Ballydugan Road, less than half a mile from Clough to see who can become “Champion of the Field” Speaking ahead of the event, Listooder Chairman Martin Gill said: “We have another strong entry list which includes World Style ploughing, Classic and Vintage ploughing as well as a horse ploughing class.

"We are indebted to Mr Gordon Annett for a great site and this year our chosen charity is supporting Friends of the Cancer Centre. The site will be signposted with free car parking on site. Ploughing commences at 10:30am.”

For more details follow Listooder & District Ploughing Society Facebook page.

Getting the site ready for the upcoming event
Downpatrick
