LMC announces upcoming FQAS mart clinics

The forthcoming series of mart clinics run by LMC Farm Liaison Officer Terry White, aim to provide assistance for participants of the Northern Ireland Beef and Lamb Farm Quality Assurance Scheme (NIBL FQAS). Terry will be present to assist participants of NIBL FQAS with non-conformances, general scheme queries and any issues prior to or following an inspection. Any farmers who wish to join the scheme can also do so through their local FQAS mart clinic.

Terry will be available at the livestock marts listed below on the following dates:

Wednesday 9 November – Saintfield; Monday 21 November - Omagh; Wednesday, 23 November – Kilrea; Thursday 1 December – Enniskillen; Tuesday 6 December – Markethill; Friday 9 December – Ballymena.

Terry White. Picture: Cliff Donaldson