LMC announces upcoming FQAS mart clinics
The Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) is pleased to once again extend its liaison service to marts. Over the coming weeks LMC will visit a number of livestock markets across Northern Ireland, with a range of dates and venues now confirmed.
The forthcoming series of mart clinics run by LMC Farm Liaison Officer Terry White, aim to provide assistance for participants of the Northern Ireland Beef and Lamb Farm Quality Assurance Scheme (NIBL FQAS). Terry will be present to assist participants of NIBL FQAS with non-conformances, general scheme queries and any issues prior to or following an inspection. Any farmers who wish to join the scheme can also do so through their local FQAS mart clinic.
Terry will be available at the livestock marts listed below on the following dates:
Wednesday 9 November – Saintfield; Monday 21 November - Omagh; Wednesday, 23 November – Kilrea; Thursday 1 December – Enniskillen; Tuesday 6 December – Markethill; Friday 9 December – Ballymena.
The mart clinics are in addition to the daily NIBL FQAS helpline that LMC currently provides. The helpline is available to any producers needing assistance with scheme queries or non-conformances. Some farmers can find a number of the scheme requirements such as the completion of records daunting, the liaison service is in place to assist farmers and ensure that as many producers as possible can continue to benefit from being a member of the scheme.