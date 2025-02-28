LMC appoints new Education and Consumer Promotions Manager

The Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland is delighted to announce the appointment of Emma Brownlee as Education and Consumer Promotions Manager.

A former primary school teacher with a background in beef and sheep farming, Emma has a strong connection to the local agricultural sector and a deep understanding of its importance to the local economy and role in our wider environment.

In her new role, Emma will be part of the Marketing and Communications team, who work to educate, engage and inform the general public of the benefits of Northern Ireland Farm quality assured beef and lamb.

Speaking about her new role, Emma said: “The agri-food industry is vital to Northern Ireland, and it’s crucial to teach young people about the importance of the farm-to-fork process. Promoting healthy diets, strong welfare standards, and communicating the industry’s environmental credentials are all key to the future sustainability of agriculture here.”

Emma will be involved in the delivery of one of LMC’s key initiatives, the Good Honest Food advertising campaign, which reaches over 90% of consumers, as well as organising consumer events to showcase Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured beef and lamb. She will also be responsible for the organisation and planning of an interactive education programme, which currently reaches approximately 15,000 pupils each year as well as teacher training initiatives to increase use of NIFQA beef and lamb in practical lessons.

Commenting on the appointment Chief Executive Colin Smith said, “With a lifelong passion for agriculture and now living on a dairy farm, Emma is no stranger to the hard work and dedication involved in producing high-quality products. Emma’s background has provided her with a strong understanding of the sector and sparked her interest in how education and agriculture intersect. Our priority at LMC is to continue to enhance our educational programmes and professional development opportunities for teachers, while collaborating with industry partners to raise awareness of the exceptional quality and standards of NIFQA beef and lamb. We are delighted to have her as part of the team.”