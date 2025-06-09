LMC boosts team with two new appointments

Rebekah Davidson

The Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland is delighted to announce that it has made two new appointments to the Market Intelligence and Data Management department.

Jacqueline Liddicoat has been appointed Head of Market Intelligence and Data Management, and Rebekah Davidson has come on board as Assistant Agricultural Market Analyst.

With a degree in Agricultural Economics from Reading University, and a keen interest in rural development, Jacqueline Liddicoat began her career in agricultural research and development in India and West Africa. When she returned to the UK, Jacqueline then made the move into agricultural business management within the Agricultural Development and Advisory Service (ADAS) and has since spent many years working in finance and data analysis.

In her role as Head of Market Intelligence and Data Management, Jacqueline will aim to strengthen LMC’s analytic capabilities, develop new data sources, as well as to design analysis and research which will inform all its stakeholders, from family farms to multi-national processors in the food retail sector.

Jaqueline Liddicoat

Speaking about her appointment, Jacqueline said: “As head of a small, energetic and dedicated Market Intelligence team at LMC, I look forward to providing data-driven insights to industry leaders and decision makers across policy and business planning. The need for accurate data has never been greater and I am committed to serving the entire industry as it faces existential pressures in order to contribute to the resilience of the beef and sheep sectors in Northern Ireland which are crucial to the sustainability and prosperity of both the rural and national economies.”

Rebekah Davidson, who has been appointed as Assistant Agricultural Market Analyst, graduated from Queen’s University Belfast in 2024 with a degree in Business and Information Technology.

In her role, Rebekah will work to deliver timely and accurate market analysis through monitoring trends, prices, and consumer demand in the beef and sheep sectors. She will also work on data visualisation and reporting to help make these market insights more accessible to farmers and industry stakeholders.

Speaking about her new role, Rebekah commented: “My role at LMC is the perfect fit as it enables me to combine my love for farming with data and technology to support the agri-food industry. Providing data and market insights is essential to support farmers and help them to make informed decisions to improve efficiency at a time when that is so important.”

Commenting on the new appointments, Chief Executive of LMC Colin Smith said: “As the agriculture industry evolves, data and market insights have never been more critical in driving innovation and sustainability. The addition of Jacqueline and Rebekah, underscores LMC’s ongoing commitment to providing farmers and agri-food industry stakeholders with the insights and data they need to make informed decisions and stay ahead in this dynamic sector. We are delighted to have them as part of the team”