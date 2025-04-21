LMC completes latest series of Red Meat Teacher Workshops

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Left to Right, Back Row: Lucy Gabbey (LMC), Emma Brownlee (LMC), Margaret Anderson (LMC Cookery Demonstrator), Hilary Stevenson (LMC Cookery Demonstrator) & Lauren Patterson (LMC). Left to Right, Front Row: Frances Meek & Orla Condon (British Nutrition Foundation). Joined by Dorothee Wagner from CCEA (Centre, Back Row) and 13 post-primary teachers during the LMC Red Meat Teacher Workshop at Banbridge High School.

THE Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland (LMC) has completed another successful series of red meat skills workshops for teachers from across Northern Ireland this term.

Delivered in association with the British Nutrition Foundation, food and nutrition teachers had the opportunity to take part in the interactive red meat workshops which aim to help develop teachers’ skills and confidence when working with Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) beef and lamb in their classrooms.

The latest of these workshops took place in Loughry College and Banbridge High School, both of which offered a hands-on approach alongside a solid theoretical foundation.

The workshops covered topics which supported the learning outcomes for post-primary students, including the vital role of the Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assurance scheme in the production of world class, fully traceable beef and lamb, the science of marinating beef and lamb and the importance of sustainability and food waste.

Head of Marketing and Communications at LMC, Lauren Patterson, commented on the success of this year’s workshops saying: “LMC is delighted to have completed another series of successful red meat workshops this year. These workshops further enhance our extensive post-primary education program and serve as a great foundation for knowledge transfer, allowing us to support Food and Nutrition teachers in a practical manner.”

All of the teachers who attended the workshop rated it 5 stars, with one teacher leaving feedback which read, “The practical workshop was fantastic, giving examples relevant to both practical and theory lessons in the classroom. I have been to a variety of LMC workshops in the past and they have all been great. I would definitely recommend to other staff teaching food and nutrition.”

For updates on when LMC will host its next series of workshops, visit food4life.org.uk and follow LMC on social media.