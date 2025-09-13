LMC extends FQAS Liaison Service in marts during Autumn

The Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland (LMC) has announced that it will extend its Farm Quality Assurance Scheme (FQAS) Liaison Service this Autumn to cover a number of additional quality assured marts across Northern Ireland.

LMC owns and manages FQAS on behalf of the beef and sheep meat industry and provides a dedicated liaison service to both new applicants and existing members. The service is designed to support farmers with scheme requirements, such as record-keeping and addressing non-conformances, ensuring that as many producers as possible can continue to benefit from FQAS membership.

In addition to the daily FQAS helpline, which is available to any producer needing assistance, LMC’s Farm Liaison Officer, Terry White, hosts regular mart clinics in each county. This Autumn, Terry will extend his reach by attending additional marts, offering farmers more opportunities to access support in person.

LMC Chief Executive, Colin Smith said: "The extension of the Liaison Service this Autumn reflects LMC’s continued commitment to supporting farmers across Northern Ireland. We recognise that some scheme requirements can feel challenging, and these mart clinics are designed to provide practical, accessible support to ensure producers can remain part of FQAS and benefit from the advantages it brings."

Throughout September, Liaison Officer Terry will attend marts in Kilrea and Enniskillen, with new visits scheduled for Rathfriland and Ballymena (Sheep). During the autumn period, he will also continue attending existing clinics in Omagh, Ballymena, Markethill, and Saintfield, in addition to further outreach at Camlough, Dungannon, Draperstown, and Swatragh.

Terry will be on hand at each clinic to assist members with non-conformances, general scheme queries, and any issues before or after an inspection.

Farmers who are interested in joining the scheme can also complete their application through their local FQAS mart clinic.

Details of mart visits will be published in the LMC bulletin in Farming Life, shared via text message to FQAS participants who have provided a valid mobile number, and made available on the LMC website and social media channels including Facebook and X.

For further information follow LMC on Facebook at LivestockandMeatCommissionNI and @LMCNI on X or contact Terry White on the FQAS Helpline on (028) 9263 3024.