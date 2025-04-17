LMC highlight opportunities for growth remain strong at annual Spring conference

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) has highlighted at its recent Annual Spring Conference that while the agriculture sector in Northern Ireland faces challenges, the opportunities for growth remain strong.

Held in partnership with the Irish Farmers Journal at the Glenavon House Hotel, one of the key takeaways for stakeholders was the message that despite the evolving agricultural landscape in the UK and Ireland and the ongoing challenges such as taxation and animal diseases including Bovine TB, Northern Ireland’s livestock sector continues to hold strong potential for growth and resilience.

Speaking at the conference, LMC Chief Executive Officer, Colin Smith said: “LMC is delighted to have co-hosted our Annual Spring Conference in collaboration with the Irish Farmers Journal to bring stakeholders together at such a critical time. 2024 saw the majority of agriculture sectors in a profit-making position and the outlook looks positive for 2025. The ability of farmers to take advantage of this trend is constrained by an increased focus on environmental policy and regulation. We must find a way to grow sustainably to feed a growing population.”

Delivering the keynote address, Partner and Senior Research Consultant at The Anderson’s Centre, Michael Haverty, emphasised that preparing for future pressures, including environmental regulations and volatile markets will be essential. He also explained how advancements in genetics and efficiency, alongside participation in environmental schemes like the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme, can support both emission reductions and long-term productivity.

L-R – Colin Smith, LMC CEO, Michael Haverty, Partner and Senior Research Consultant at The Anderson’s Centre, Elaine Willis, LMC Board Member, David Mark, LMC Board Member, David Torrens, LMC Board Member. Picture: Peter Houston

The global nature of trade means international developments can significantly impact local producers, adding further complexity to the industry, however farmers must capitalise on current favourable prices and production efficiencies to futureproof their businesses.

Continuing, Colin said: “We have a premium product here in Northern Ireland, which is Farm Quality Assured, produced with high welfare standards and of superior quality demanded by consumers in UK and Ireland. This gives us a strong platform to compete globally and now more than ever, we must champion the excellence of our produce as well as the dedication of the people behind with the intention to attract new talent into the sector and emphasise the value of the agriculture industry in both, domestic and international markets.”