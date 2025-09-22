LMC research highlights growing consumer confidence in NIFQA beef and lamb

Lauren Patterson

New consumer research by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) has revealed that the health and environmental credentials of Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) beef and lamb continue to resonate strongly with shoppers of all ages.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The research reveals that a significant 84% of consumers agree that NIFQA beef is of high quality, reinforcing the scheme’s longstanding reputation for excellence, integrity and traceability. Health-conscious consumers are also increasingly recognising the nutritional value of NIFQA products, with 80% identifying them as a natural source of vitamins and minerals, and 70% believing they offer notable health benefits.

There has also been a marked increase in consumer awareness regarding the natural and environmentally responsible nature of local beef and lamb. 76% of those surveyed agree that NIFQA beef is naturally produced, while 67% consider it to be kind to the environment. These figures reflect the growing importance placed on sustainable farming practices in shaping consumer purchasing decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research follows LMC’s recent Good Honest Food campaign, fronted by chef James Devine. The travelogue style series followed James as he visited farms across Northern Ireland, addressing key consumer questions around how NIFQA farmers care for the environment, practise responsible farming, and produce beef and lamb with recognised health and nutritional benefits.

The campaign was designed to communicate evidence-based messaging drawn from robust, peer reviewed research. All claims presented were approved by the Advertising Standards Authority, providing the industry with a credible and authoritative voice at a time when a small public discourse was increasingly shaped by anti-meat sentiment.

Commenting on the results, Lauren Patterson, Head of Marketing and Communications at LMC said: “It is both encouraging and reassuring to witness such a positive response to the campaign, which has successfully helped to inform public understanding and reinforce trust in NIFQA beef and lamb. The research confirms that consumer confidence in the positive qualities of beef and lamb is not only strong but continuing to grow. This is hugely encouraging as it shows that our marketing efforts are delivering real impact and reinforces the expectation that NIFQA beef and lamb will remain a preferred choice for consumers in the years ahead.”

Lauren also added that the findings highlight a growing awareness around provenance and production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What is particularly striking is how much more importance shoppers are placing on the standards behind the food on their plates. People want reassurance about where their food comes from, how it is farmed, and the values behind it. Our NIFQA farmers and their dedication are the backbone behind consumer confidence.”