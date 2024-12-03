LMC sponsors Royal Ulster Premier Beef and Lamb Championship competition lamb classes
The highly anticipated lamb classes, sponsored by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) saw 47 pairs of top-quality lambs competing in breed and size classes with the hope of taking home a title.
Judge Brendan Kelly oversaw the afternoon's proceedings, carefully evaluating a selection of the industry's finest breeds and specimens. The show and sale served as a celebration of Northern Ireland's beef and lamb industries, highlighting their vital role in promoting a sustainable and committed future for agriculture.
LMC Chairman Joe Stewart presented rosettes to champion and reserve pairs in each class.
He said: “On behalf of LMC, I extend our congratulations to the 2024 champion and reserve exhibitors at the show. Earning a rosette in such competitive classes reflects the outstanding quality of each exhibitor's livestock.”
LMC Chief Executive Colin Smith expressed the Commission’s gratitude to everyone involved in planning and coordinating the event.
He said: “LMC was delighted to provide sponsorship for the lamb classes at the event. We wish to take this opportunity to thank the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) for facilitating this competition, Mr Kelly, for giving of his time and expertise to judge the competition and finally, all exhibitors; events like this would not be possible without their unwavering passion and commitment to showcase our high quality local livestock.”