LMC strengthens industry links at SheepNI 2025

LMC Farm Liaison Officer, Terry White, Sustainability Projects Manager, Lauren Cairns and Placement Student, Emily Verner at SheepNI 2025.

A working sheep farm provided the perfect backdrop for gathering valuable feedback from across the sector as the Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland (LMC) took part in SheepNI 2025.

The event, held on the McFarlane family farm, welcomed visitors to what proved to be a lively and informative showcase of the local sheep sector. With a strong turnout of trade representatives, agricultural stakeholders, producers and participants of the Northern Ireland Beef and Lamb Farm Quality Assurance Scheme, the LMC team took the opportunity to connect directly with sheep industry representatives.

The 2025 event placed a strong emphasis on knowledge exchange and practical demonstration. A comprehensive seminar programme led by sector experts addressed critical topics ranging from flock health, nutrition, and grassland management, to evolving market trends, which aimed to equip producers with actionable insights and innovative strategies to enhance on-farm productivity and sustainability.

LMC Chief Executive Colin Smith commented: “LMC is committed to championing the world-class credentials of Northern Ireland’s sheep industry and we remain focused on driving forward initiatives that support a vibrant and resilient sheep industry for the future. Engagement at events like SheepNI is crucial for building relationships with our levy payers and to ensure that our work is aligned with the needs of the industry, underscoring our dedication to supporting the sector at a grassroots level.

“We would like to extend our thanks to the NSA and the McFarlane Family for organising and hosting yet another highly successful event.”