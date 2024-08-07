Colin Smith, CEO of the LMC Picture: Cliff Donaldson

The spotlight will fall on all things farming this week as farmers and members of the agri-food industry prepare to give the general public a 24 hour behind the scenes look at a ‘day in their life’ as part of the annual digital initiative Farm24.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Returning from 5am on Thursday 8 August, Farm24 led by the Farmers Guardian aims to celebrate the work of local farmers and give consumers an insight into the high standards upheld in food production.

Commenting Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) chief executive, Colin Smith said: “LMC is pleased to once again voice its support for this digital initiative which provides the industry with an opportunity to invite consumers onto farms in a virtual sense, giving them a real life look at the work that goes into a typical day of farming and food production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In Northern Ireland we are very much a community of small family farms, with beef and sheep accounting for a considerable percentage of all farm enterprises here. While we may not all be directly involved in farming daily, we all rely on farmers multiple times each day for the wholesome, natural, high-quality food we eat.

“During Farm24 LMC will profile and promote Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) beef and lamb and the dedication of our farmers who produce these red meats to world-leading quality standards.”

Remarking that Farm24 is now a key date in the LMC calendar and encouraging others to get involved Colin added: “It is anticipated that social media will be a hive of activity, and I would encourage you to join us in backing this worthwhile initiative. Throughout the day on Thursday the Commission will share a broad range of content across its social media channels. To keep an eye out on what we get up to follow us on Facebook, LivestockandMeatCommissionNI and X, @LMCNI.”