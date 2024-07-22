Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) has called for those working on farms to keep safety at the forefront of their minds at all times.

The renewed appeal from the Commission coincides with the return of Farm Safety Week, an annual campaign which aims to raise awareness of, and challenge attitudes to farm safety.

From 22-26 July, Farm Safety Week will highlight some of the key challenges farmers and farm workers face every day and will throw a spotlight on the dangers of ignoring near-misses, reminding farmers that, while they cannot eliminate risk completely, they can minimise it and learn from every near-miss to improve their working practices.

Voicing LMC’s support for the campaign, chief executive Colin Smith said: “Farming can be one of the most dangerous professions that any person can aspire to undertake, highlighted by the stark fatality statistics that you will see shared this week.

LMC distributed high-vis safety vests to children at Balmoral Show. LMC chief executive, Colin Smith is pictured with pupils from Ballytrea Primary School and teacher Keith Black.

“In the past year tragically there have been eight farm fatalities recorded in Northern Ireland. While such stark statistics make for uneasy reading the reality is that each fatality or life changing injury brings devastation to the door of farming families. Most of our farms in Northern Ireland are small family businesses often with sole operators so any traumatic safety incident will have devastating consequences.

“We all like to hope that tragedy or injury won’t come to our door and while none of us can fully eliminate risk, we can take conscious steps to minimise it. I would encourage all who enter the farmyard to take a few moments to risk assess their surroundings. Making small changes can save lives and prevent injury. Collectively we can change the headlines if we put safety at the heart of our working practices.”

This year the Farm Safety Foundation, the charity which manages the Farm Safety Week campaign marks its tenth anniversary.

Stephanie Berkeley, manager of the Farm Safety Foundation commented: “Ten years have passed quickly and we are proud of what we have achieved but there is so much more to be done to address the massive challenges we have in the industry. Attitudes and behaviours around farm safety and mental health are changing but the pace of change is slow – too slow for the families of those we have lost in the industry and too slow for the thousands of farmers suffering every day with long term ill-health, serious injuries or poor mental health.”

Throughout Farm Safety Week LMC will join with hundreds of stakeholders across the UK and Ireland to promote high standards of farm safety with the core aim of raising awareness and ultimately reducing the number of farm accidents and fatalities. Follow LMC’s social media accounts for updates: Facebook, LivestockandMeatCommissionNI and X @LMCNI.