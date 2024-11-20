Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) is delighted to announce the appointment of Frances Titterington a new senior team member and Head of Sustainability who will play a pivotal role in advancing sustainability initiatives across the beef and sheep sectors.

LMC Chief Executive Colin Smith commented: “With a strong background in agricultural research and a passion for improving the efficiency and environmental impact of farming practices, Frances brings invaluable expertise to LMC, and I am delighted to welcome her to the team."

A Commitment to Sustainable Agriculture

Frances comes to LMC with a wealth of experience in the beef and sheep industries. Prior to joining the Commission, Frances worked extensively in beef and sheep research, focusing on production efficiency and, more recently, on reducing methane emissions from ruminants. In addition, Frances helped design and develop decision support tools to assist farmers in making informed decisions on their farm management practices. These tools were designed to not only boost production efficiency but also help farmers reduce their environmental footprint.

Head of Sustainability, Frances Titterington

"I grew up on a farm, so agriculture and the environment have always been at the heart of my interests," says Frances. "My journey into this field began with a focus on biology, followed by a deeper dive into sustainable and efficient food production, which led me to the beef and sheep sectors."

Why Beef and Sheep?

"Beef and sheep are crucial not only for providing a high-quality source of protein but also for their cultural significance. When people think of beef and lamb, they think of tasty steaks and stews, but there's so much more. Well-managed cattle and sheep can have a hugely positive impact on our landscapes and environment. Each farm is unique, so understanding the systems in place is key to optimising both productivity and environmental benefits."

Exciting New Projects at LMC

As Head of Sustainability, Frances will be involved in several key projects, including LMC's operational roll-out of DAERA’s Farm Carbon Footprinting Project designed to establish carbon baselines and inform emissions inventories. This initiative aims to streamline the data gathering process, reducing the time required on farms while ensuring that the carbon data collected is both accurate and reliable.

"I'm particularly excited to work on the carbon project," says Frances. "By collaborating with industry stakeholders and farmers, we hope to create a more efficient data collection process that benefits both the environment and the farming community."

Priorities for the Year Ahead

Looking ahead to the next 12 months, Frances has identified key priorities for the department. "The coming year will be a busy one. Our team will be working closely with DAERA and other industry partners to identify data requirements and streamline data flows to make the carbon foot printing process as straightforward as possible. Our main goal is to ensure that completing a carbon footprint is as undemanding as possible for farmers, while maintaining the highest standards of data accuracy and protecting personal information."

A Bright Future for Sustainability

Francis noted: “As an organisation we are eager to contribute to the ongoing efforts to enhance sustainability and improve efficiency in the livestock sector.” With a clear focus on collaboration, technology, and innovation, Frances is confident that the future of beef and sheep farming can be both environmentally responsible and economically viable.

A Personal Touch: Favourite Beef or Lamb Recipe

When asked about her favourite way to prepare beef or lamb, Frances offered a unique approach to cooking: "I don’t really follow recipes – I tend to cook from the heart! That said, it's hard to beat a classic roast dinner with all the trimmings and plenty of gravy. Whether it's beef or lamb, the choice is simple – just swap mustard for mint sauce, and it's perfect either way.”

For more information about LMC’s work and sustainability initiatives, please visit www.lmcni.com.