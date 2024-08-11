Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Red meat remains a staple enjoyed by consumers of all ages throughout Northern Ireland (NI), with new research from the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) revealing that three quarters of NI consumers are aware of their recent advertising campaign.

The positive insights come from research undertaken following the latest burst of the Commission’s advertising campaign, Good Honest Food. The travelogue style campaign invites viewers to join local chef James Devine as he travels around Northern Ireland and speaks with industry experts to uncover the truth about beef and lamb.

Overall campaign awareness has remained consistent after a notable uplift in 2023, reaching almost three quarters of NI consumers.

Commenting Lauren Patterson, LMC head of marketing and communications said: “Year on year we continue to observe positive growth in the key metrics used to evaluate the impact and outcomes of our advertising campaign. This consistent improvement ensures that we are adding value for our levy payers while significantly contributing to the domestic marketing of NIFQA beef and lamb.

“Research undertaken in spring 2024 has confirmed that the Good Honest Food messaging is resonating well with consumers with seven in ten reporting to be influenced to purchase NIFQA beef and lamb after seeing the campaign. These results provide irrefutable evidence that LMC’s marketing work is playing a significant role in the perceptions and decision making of local consumers.”

With record levels of campaign awareness translating to influence, the LMC representative believes that the breadth of media used to promote the campaign plays a huge role in achieving maximum impact.

Lauren continued: “Consumers not only recall the campaign messaging, but they also associate it with various platforms such as TV, radio, outdoor, and digital media. The repeated exposure to health, environmental, and NIFQA-focused messages ensure maximum recall and recognition amongst viewers, emphasising the importance of ongoing promotional efforts.”

Moving forward, LMC will continue to promote the world-class beef and lamb produced by our dedicated local farmers, while leveraging the immense power of Good Honest Food to positively influence purchasing behaviour, enhance NIFQA awareness, and shape perceptions surrounding red meat consumption.