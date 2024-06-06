There was a buoyant trade for Limousin cattle at the Borderway Mart saleyard which saw prices peak at 38,000gns, with 80 bulls changing hands to level at £8,214 and 19 heifers averaging £3,548 each.

Leading the Northern Ireland Limousin line-up was the pre-sale show’s senior champion,

Ampertaine Tornado, brought out by James McKay, Upperlands, Maghera. Born in July 2022 he is by the home-bred Ampertaine Majestic – the 35,000gns Carlisle intermediate and supreme overall champion in May 2018. His dam, Ampertaine Miranda, is a daughter of the 45,000gns Ampertaine Jamboree – stock sire at the noted Ronick Herd in Stirling. With a myostatin combination F94L and Q204X, a top 1% beef value of LM55 and excellent maternal traits, he sold to the Widdrington Herd owned by pedigree breeders H Annett and Sons, Morpeth.

James McKay’s Ampertaine prefix won three first prize rosettes and sold four bulls to average £14,175 at the society’s annual May fixture.

The October 2022 born Ampertaine Texas secured the reserve intermediate championship and sold for 14,000gns. Sired by the 32,000gns Ampertaine Elgin, his dam is the Ampertaine Foreman daughter, Ampertaine Perfection. This bull has a double copy of the Q204X myostatin gene and a beef value of LM41. Buyers were Page Bros from Northampton.

Selling at 10,000gns was James McKay’s Ampertaine Token, a September 2022 born bull by the 19,000gns Ampertaine Jeronimo. He comes from the same family as the 38,000gns Ampertaine Foreman and the 20,000gns Ampertaine Commander. This bull has F94L and Q204X myostatin genes, and sold to JG Richardson from Cockermouth.

Rounding off James McKay’s entry was the first prize winning Ampertaine Tarzan sold at 8,000gns to Messrs HG Sharman and Son, Bedford. He was sired by the 38,000 Euros Carrickmore Maxiumus and has F94L and Q204X myostatin genes.

Northern Ireland Limousin Cattle Club chairman Kieran McCrory, Sixmilecross, had a successful trip across the water with the November 2022 Bernish Toplad. He caught the eye of judge Henry Savage, Newry, County Down, to secure the intermediate and supreme overall championship ribbons.

“The champion is oozing class and is a real breeders bull,” commented the judge. Sired by Foxhillfarm Ourbest, he was bred from the 2022 NIYLBC Rising Stars overall champion Bernish Princessjuli. With growth rates in the top 10%, this stylish bull has a F94L and NT821 myostatin pairing, and was snapped up for 16,000gns by Messrs R and C Greenwood for their newly established Skiptonmoor Herd in North Yorkshire.

Father and son Michael and Kile Diamond, Garvagh, realised 11,000gns for the third placed Pointhouse Terry. Born in September 2022, he is by the 40,000gns Plumtree Fantastic, and bred from the Goldies Jackpot daughter Pointhouse Rapunzel. He has two copies of the F94L gene and sold to Welsh herd owner GL Howatson, Denbigh.

Selling at 10,000gns was the first prize winning Millgate Triumph bred from Michael Loughran from Cookstown. Sired by Gleneable Icon, and out of the home-bred Millgate Neon, he has NT821 and Q204X genes. This December 2022 bull was snapped up by Stuart Fotheringham from Dunkeld, Perth.

