Lockhart praises dairy farmers on 25th anniversary of World School Milk Day

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart used the 25th anniversary of World School Milk Day to commend the hard work and dedication of Northern Ireland’s dairy farmers.

“Milk is a healthy drink for all ages, and a natural source of calcium and protein, loaded with B vitamins and other essential minerals. One glass of milk provides more than a third of the recommended daily requirements of Vitamin B12,” the MP said.

“As school children, locally, nationally and globally, enjoy a delicious glass of milk, I would like to honour generations of dairy farmers who work tirelessly around the clock, 365 day per year, to produce top-quality nutritious milk.

“There is public perception that milk comes from the supermarket – it doesn’t! We have more than 2,500 family-owned dairy farms in Northern Ireland, producing over 2.5 billion litres of milk annually.”

The DUP Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson said: ”As the mother of a young child, I know it is extremely important to encourage the consumption of nutrient-rich milk and dairy products such as cheese and yoghurt.

“The School Milk Subsidy Scheme, administered by DAERA, is a vital initiative that has been providing generations of children with affordable milk.

“Unfortunately, there has been a significant decline in the uptake in recent years. Around 36% of local primary and special schools are participating in the scheme, which means thousands of children are currently missing out on the health benefits of milk as part of their daily diet.”

The MP added: “As we campaign to introduce farming and agriculture to the school curriculum in Northern Ireland, it is also crucial to educate children about the origins of food to raise awareness of healthy eating habits.

“Promoting agriculture will teach young children about the importance of nutrient-rich locally produced food. Despite the media hype about plant-based diets, there are no healthy and nutritionally equivalent alternatives to meat and dairy products.

“Learning about the sustainable production of farm-fresh and seasonal food will help children to focus on wellbeing and hopefully encourage them to adopt healthy eating patterns.”