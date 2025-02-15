Lockhart praises 'Mind Your Head' campaign

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart was delighted to have the opportunity to pledge her support for this week’s Yellow Wellies Mind Your Head campaign, during a parliamentary drop-in event in Westminster.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The DUP agriculture, environment and rural affairs spokesperson said: ”The Farm Safety Foundation’s Mind Your Head campaign is a vital initiative dedicated to raising awareness of farm safety and mental wellbeing amongst the next generation of young farmers.”

The charity celebrated the 8th anniversary of it’s Mind Your Head campaign this week (10th to 14th February).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Lockhart said: “Mental health issues can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender, income or social status. Yellow Wellies has helped to break barriers around the stigma of mental health and wellbeing. Farming isn’t just a job, it’s a way of life, and the daily challenges can take their toll on even the toughest individuals.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart with Stephanie Berkeley,

“Farming is an isolated occupation, with farmers coming under pressure from long hours, physical demands, weather, crippling overheads, fluctuating farm-gate prices and animal diseases. The budget and the pending changes to inheritance tax and business property relief have been described by many as the ‘final straw’.”

The MP added: “For years poor mental health was a hidden issue within the agriculture industry. Thanks to the Mind Your Head campaign, farmers are more aware of the mental health risks associated with farming, and the collective responsibility to look out for each other, and ask for help if they are struggling.”