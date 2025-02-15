Lockhart praises 'Mind Your Head' campaign
The DUP agriculture, environment and rural affairs spokesperson said: ”The Farm Safety Foundation’s Mind Your Head campaign is a vital initiative dedicated to raising awareness of farm safety and mental wellbeing amongst the next generation of young farmers.”
The charity celebrated the 8th anniversary of it’s Mind Your Head campaign this week (10th to 14th February).
Ms Lockhart said: “Mental health issues can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender, income or social status. Yellow Wellies has helped to break barriers around the stigma of mental health and wellbeing. Farming isn’t just a job, it’s a way of life, and the daily challenges can take their toll on even the toughest individuals.
“Farming is an isolated occupation, with farmers coming under pressure from long hours, physical demands, weather, crippling overheads, fluctuating farm-gate prices and animal diseases. The budget and the pending changes to inheritance tax and business property relief have been described by many as the ‘final straw’.”
The MP added: “For years poor mental health was a hidden issue within the agriculture industry. Thanks to the Mind Your Head campaign, farmers are more aware of the mental health risks associated with farming, and the collective responsibility to look out for each other, and ask for help if they are struggling.”
