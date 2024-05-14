Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has welcomed confirmation that the Worshipful Company of Farriers has re-applied to the Farriers Registration Council for approval to deliver student assessments.

“A number of farriers have been in contact with me since 5th October 2023 when the Farriers Registration Council (FRC) unexpectedly withdrew its support, granted under S11 of the Farriers (Registration) Act 1985, for the Worshipful Company of Farriers (WCF) to conduct examinations.”

Ms Lockhart said: "The examination is necessary, with successful candidates granted a license to practice farriery. The WCF has been working to try and resolve the matter, which has been inconvenient and distressing for everyone involved.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision by the Farriers Registration Council to withdraw approval was implemented when the Worshipful Company of Farriers changed its IT software supplier. The newly appointed IT supplier was unable to run or support the bespoke software required by all WCF examinations. As a result, the Farriers Registration Council wasn’t confident that the WCF could run the exams.

Carla Lockhart MP

Ms Lockhart added: "It is also my understanding that the WCF were also forced to address a number of residual matters that were outstanding from a previous visit from FRC in 2021.”

The situation has had a significant impact on training providers, including CAFRE’s Enniskillen Campus which delivers the Farrier Upskilling course, a part-time course taken over two years, with students required to attend tutorials (forge work and classroom) twice monthly.

Ms Lockhart, who is the DUP’s Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson in Westminster recently wrote to the DAERA Agriculture Minister concerning the matter. “In response to my correspondence, Minister Andrew Muir offered his assurance that CAFRE staff were liaising closely with the relevant bodies to find a satisfactory solution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“CAFRE is continuing to communicate with farrier to provide opportunities to continue their professional development, and preparation for assessment when an appropriate resolution has been obtained.”

Carla Lockhart is urging the FRC and WCF to resolve this unprecedented situation as quickly as possible. “It is encouraging to see that the WCF has reapplied for approval to deliver farriery end-point assessments.

“I welcome the statement from Mrs Heather Clabon, Master of the WCF, confirming that the organisation has used the intervening period to refresh is policies and procedures to meet the expectations of the FRC.