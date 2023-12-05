The Loughans Aberdeen Angus Herd production sale, on behalf of Rory & John Best, of Acton House Farm will take place live on MartEye between 15th and 18 th December 2023.

Rory Best of Acton House Farm

An on-farm viewing day will take place on Saturday, 9th December 2023 at Acton House Farm (BT35 6TA) from 12-4pm. the sale is being held in conjunction with Markethill Livestock & Farm Sales.

Photos, descriptions, pedigrees and EBVs are available on Markethill Mart facebook page and MartEye catalogue.

The offering for the sale comprises of sic 2022 born heifers, all scanned in calf due between February and April to Rawburn Bastille X456 and Loughans Ebon Y917. The sires of the heifers include Weeton King Lear R452, Loughans Panther V226 and Gear Blue Moon N294. All the heifers are vaccinated for IBR, BVD, Leptospirosis and botulism.

The Loughans Aberdeen Angus herd on behalf of R & J Best was established in 2009 with the purchase of two cows at an Aberdeen Angus sale in Dungannon. This was shortly followed by the purchase of five heifers at Goulding Aberdeen Angus production sale in 2009. The herd was grown around the stock bull and Patriarch, Logie Lustre.

The herd is part of the AFBI herd health scheme is vaccinated monitored free of BVD. The herd is also routinely vaccinated for Leptospirosis and IBR. They are testing and monitoring Johnes with an emphasis on the reduction within the herd to below 15%.

Sire selection and genetic variation is based upon the use of AI, using bulls with high EBV’s for calving ease, 400 day growth, eye muscle and milk production as a priority before the stock bulls are brought in after AI. This has resulted in shorter gestation lengths with an average birth weight of 38.5kg. Temperament and fertility have been selected for over the years to ensure quiet females that produce one calf per year, aiming to wean at half the mother bodyweight on grass before housing for the winter.

Rory describes the heifers for sale below:

UK9 421615 4584-7: “A tall, growthy heifer with a good temperament. Out of a great cow in the herd which since birth in 2019 has produced three great calves. Loughans Elizabeth’s grand sire on the maternal side is Rosemead Karona and her sire is our former stock bull Weeton King Lear R542. Due to calf to our current stock bull, Rawburn Bastille X456, in April 2024. She has great EBV’s for growth, milk, and eye muscle. In the 5 months from birth, she averaged 1.12kg/day with a weight of 220kg.”

UK9 421615 4585-1: “A compact, well rounded typical Aberdeen Angus heifer with good body. Loughans Maiflower is well muscled and one our favourite heifers on the farm. Another offspring of our former stock bull Weeton King Lear R542. Due to calf to our current stock bull, Rawburn Bastille X456, in April 2024. She has good numbers for calving ease and self-replacing index.”

UK9 421615 4588-4: “A long deep heifer with good size and proportions. Good head and temperament. Out of a very fertile cow, producing a calf a year every March from 2019 to 2022. Sired by our former stock bull Weeton King Lear R542. Due to calf to our current stock bull, Rawburn Bastille X456, in February 2024. In the 5 months from birth, she averaged 1.01kg/day with a weight of 195kg. Will be a good replacement heifer with plenty of milk.”

UK9 421615 4590-6: “The smallest heifer in the offering but Mertil has a deep rib. Out of a very correct cow, who produced a calf a year from 2019 until 2023 with minimal slippage. Sired by our former stock bull Weeton King Lear R542. Due to calf to our current stock bull, Rawburn Bastille X456, in March 2024.”

UK9 421615 4592-1: “Eleanore has a typical head for the breed, is deep and a good size for an Aberdeen Angus heifer. Out of a strong cow, her grand sire on the maternal side is Rosemead Karona and is sired by the excellent Gear Blue Moon N294. Eleanore has great numbers across the board, but particularly in calving ease, eye muscle and self-replacing index. A rare opportunity to get a heifer by Gear Blue Moon with numbers to match. Due to calf to our current stock bull, Rawburn Bastille X456, in April 2024, and what a combination of great EBV sires that calf promises to be.”

UK9 421615 4595-1: “A growthy, deep heifer with a great head. One of my favourites from this sale, gets a lot of her confirmation from her sire, Loughans Panther V226, and her grand sire on the paternal side, Hallington Endeavour. Very good EBV’s for growth and weighed 368kg at 10 months old with an ADG of 1.23kg/day. Due to calf to Loughans Ebon Y917, an embryo transplant cross between Rawburn Ebony and Rawburn Jumbo Eric, in April 2024. An exciting opportunity to get one of the first offspring out of Loughans Ebon, a bull with serious potential to improve any herd.”

Contact Markethill Livestock Sales for more information: 02837551265.