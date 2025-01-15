Loughans Aberdeen Angus online bull sale

On-farm viewing will take place on Thursday 23rd Jan and Fri 24th Jan at Acton House Farm (BT35 6TA) from 3pm-8pm.

The sale is taking place in conjunction with Markethill Livestock & Farm Sales and photos, descriptions, pedigrees and EBVs are available on Markethill Mart facebook page and MartEye catalogue.

The offering for the sale comprises 11 2023 born bulls and stock bull “Rawburn Bastille X456”.

The Loughans Aberdeen Angus herd on behalf of R & J Best was established in 2009 with the purchase of two cows at an Aberdeen Angus sale in Dungannon. This was shortly followed by the purchase of 5 heifers at Goulding Aberdeen Angus production sale in 2009. The herd was grown around the stock bull and Patriarch, Logie Lustre.

The herd is part of the AFBI herd health scheme is vaccinated monitored free of BVD. The herd is also routinely vaccinated for Leptospirosis and IBR. We are testing and monitoring Johnes with an emphasis on the reduction within the herd to below 15%.

Sire selection and genetic variation is based upon the use of AI, using bulls with high EBV’s for calving ease, 400 day growth, eye muscle and milk production as a priority before the stock bulls are brought in after AI. This has resulted in shorter gestation lengths with an average birth weight of 38.5kg.

Rory describes the lots for sale below:

LOT ONE: UK9 421615 4613 1: Sired by the distinguished Gear Blue Moon N294, this bull boasts excellent genetics, paired with the maternal strength of Loughans Ebba R502 (VG 86), a dam rated highly for her structural soundness and performance. This young bull shows great potential, with solid conformation and ample room to grow into his frame. He exhibits balanced muscling and a quiet temperament, making him an ideal candidate for breeding programs or herd improvement. With time, he is sure to develop into a standout sire. A positive EBV for calving ease means he is also a good choice for any dairy herd

LOT TWO: UK9 421615 4608 3: From the renowned Gear Blue Moon N294 lineage, this bull is out of Loughans Jessie Eris V016 (EX 92), a dam celebrated for her exceptional quality, scoring EX 92 for her impressive conformation and maternal traits. This bull presents a moderate growth profile, making him an excellent choice for breeders seeking a compact yet structurally correct sire. With a focus on balance and quality rather than excessive size, he offers versatility and potential for improving herd efficiency without compromising on performance. A good bull to run in the dairy herd given his high EBV for calving ease and low EBV for gestation length.

LOT THREE: UK9 421615 4621 2: This young bull, sired by Loughans Phil W742 and out of the exceptional Loughans Karen R244 (EX 93), brings solid genetics to the table. While not the largest bull, his compact size and youth offer room for future development. What truly sets this bull apart is his exceptional Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs) for calving ease and a high self-replacing index, making him an ideal choice for breeders looking to enhance herd efficiency and reduce calving difficulties. An average bull overall, but one with standout potential for improving productivity and maternal performance in your herd. Would be an ideal choice for the dairy herd, given his high EBV for calving ease and low EBVs for birth weight and gestation length.

LOT FOUR: UK9 421615 4633 7: Sired by Loughans Rainy X151 and out of Loughans Elizabella V274 (EX 91), this bull carries the genetic foundation of a dam recognized for her

excellent conformation and breeding qualities. This young bull is a good bull showing significant potential for growth as he matures. He is a strong bull with good confirmation on a good frame. With a well-above breed average EBV for 600-day weight, he is an excellent choice for breeders seeking to enhance growth traits and overall productivity in their herds. A solid option for those looking to invest in a bull with a promising future and proven performance-driven genetics.

LOT FIVE: UK9 421615 4616 4: Sired by Blelack Lord Blackthorn S825, this bull combines the superior genetics of one of the most renowned sires in the breed. His dam, Loughans

Petal W941 (VG 85), is a highly rated female known for her excellent conformation and maternal qualities. This bull is big and powerful, with outstanding conformation that meets the highest standards. He is well-muscled, structurally sound, and exudes the traits essential for enhancing herd performance. With his pedigree and physical qualities, he is an excellent choice for both breeding and commercial breeders. However, his high EBV for calving ease means he is also very suitable for the dairy herd.

LOT SIX: UK9 421615 4632 6: Sired by the well-regarded Rawburn Bastille X456 and out of Loughans Karrie X092, this bull combines excellent genetics with a pedigree focused on performance and productivity. This young bull has great conformation, but a little bit extra gut, and shows strong potential for growth** as he develops. He stands out with **high EBVs for both the Self-Replacing Index and Terminal Index, making him an ideal candidate for breeders aiming to improve herd profitability and genetic merit. Exceptional EBV’s for calving ease and gestation length make him an ideal bull for a dairy herd. Especially given the robust and solid feet of his sire. A promising investment for those seeking a bull with balanced traits and exceptional breeding value.

LOT SEVEN: UK9 421615 4638 5: Sired by the renowned Rawburn Bastille X456 and out of Loughans Petrie V484 (VG 88), this bull boasts a pedigree rooted in strength, productivity, and maternal quality. This bull is well-made and solid, with great potential for growth as he matures. His standout feature is his exceptional EBVs, particularly for 600-day weight, Self-Replacing Index, and Terminal Index, making him an ideal choice for breeders focused on maximizing herd growth, efficiency, and overall profitability. A top-quality young bull with a bright future, ready to enhance the genetic value of any herd.

LOT EIGHT: UK9 421615 4611 6: Sired by Cheerbrook Profit V138 and out of Loughans Eire S826, this bull combines excellent genetics with proven performance traits from a strong dam line. This bull is big, well-built, and impressive, displaying strong conformation and excellent muscling. He excels in key performance metrics, with great EBVs for 400-day weight, 600-day weight, milk production, Self-Replacing Index, and Terminal Index. These traits make him a top-tier choice for breeders aiming to enhance growth, maternal qualities, and overall herd profitability. An outstanding bull ready to make a significant impact on any breeding program. Used on farm to serve heifers last summer.

LOT NINE: UK9 421615 4619 7: Sired by Loughans Phil W742 and out of Loughans Racquet W657 (VG 86), this bull offers dependable genetics from a dam recognized for her solid maternal qualities and structural soundness. This bull is not extreme in size and conformation, but has good length and a frame to grow into, making him a practical and reliable option for most breeding programs. However, he excels in his EBVs for Self-Replacing Index and Terminal Index, making him an excellent choice for breeders seeking to enhance herd efficiency and long-term profitability. Another bull with positive EBV’s for calving ease making him a good bull for the dairy sector. A steady and value-driven bull with proven genetic merit.

LOT TEN: UK9 421615 4630 4: This well balanced Aberdeen Angus bull combines superior genetics from two highly regarded lines, with the renowned Rawburn Bastille X456 as his sire and Loughans Jestress Erica W9 (VG 86) as his dam. He boasts a blend of high-performance traits, making him an excellent choice for both dairy and commercial herds. Key Features: 600 Day Weight: This bull has outstanding EBVs for 600-day weight, ensuring rapid growth and early maturity for excellent production rates. Eye Muscle Area: With superior EBVs for eye muscle, he is set to deliver exceptional carcass quality and yield, making him ideal for producing premium beef. Self-Replacing Index: His strong self-replacing index EBVs highlight his potential as a reliable breeding bull, perfect for both commercial and pedigree breeders seeking to maintain or improve herd quality. Terminal Index: Excellent terminal index EBVs ensure this bull is a top choice for breeding stock that will deliver high-value terminal offspring for maximum profitability. This bull’s exceptional genetic potential, coupled with his impressive EBVs for key performance traits, make him an excellent investment for improving both the efficiency and profitability of your breeding program. Or a great alternative for a dairy beef system, especially given the robust and solid feet of his sire.

LOT ELEVEN: UK9 421615 4629 3: We are pleased to offer this exceptional EBV Aberdeen Angus bull, sired by the renowned Rawburn Bastille X456 and out of the Loughans Paulula X195 (VG 85). This bull exhibits impressive growth potential, standing tall with plenty of room to fill out, making him an excellent addition to any herd. The bull has a great height and length. Although lacking a bit of confirmation this bulls frame should ensure he fills his frame out in time. Great temperament, a very quiet bull. With outstanding Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs), this bull demonstrates exceptional performance for 600-day weight, ensuring his ability to produce high-growth offspring. His Self-Replacing Index and Terminal Index are among the best, offering significant benefits for both breeding and finishing. Whether you’re looking to improve the growth rate, carcase quality, or overall productivity of your herd, this bull offers proven genetics and exceptional performance across key traits. Don’t miss the opportunity to enhance your herd’s performance with this top-quality Aberdeen Angus bull. A positive EBV for calving ease means he is also a good choice for any dairy herd, especially given the robust and solid feet of his sire.

LOT TWELVE: UK5 62106 10345 6: RAWBURN BASTILLE X456, a standout Aberdeen Angus bull from the renowned Rawburn herd, known for producing top-quality genetics. Sired by Rawburn Loaded U670 and out of Rawburn Boss Lady U738, this bull brings together an exceptional pedigree that guarantees both performance and reliability. With exceptional EBVs across the board, RAWBURN BASTILLE X456 excels in key traits, including growth rate, carcase quality, and fertility. His impressive EBVs place him in the top 5% of the breed for 400-day weight, ensuring he will consistently pass on strong growth potential to his progeny. This makes him an excellent choice for producers looking to improve weight gain, efficiency, and overall herd performance. If you’re seeking a high-performance Aberdeen Angus bull with superior genetics, outstanding growth potential, and the backing of a prestigious breeding program, RAWBURN BASTILLE X456 is the perfect addition to your herd. Don’t miss the opportunity to enhance your breeding program with this exceptional animal. This bull is an exceptional walker, with great feet, a trait he has passed on to many of his progeny. Weighing in at 1240kg, this bull is ideal for a pedigree and commercial breeding programme.

Contact Markethill Livestock Sales for more information.

