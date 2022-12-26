Loughans Aberdeen Angus production sale
R & J Best would like to introduce the Loughans Aberdeen Angus Herd production sale of in calf cows, in calf heifers and young bulls.
All of the livestock catalogued are fully performance recorded (weights & EBV’s available), AFBI herd health accredited, vaccinated for BVD, Lepto & IBR, all females PD’d in calf and Bulls semen tested.
Bulls can be kept until February 2023.
Viewing will take place at Acton House Farm, Poyntzpass (BT35 6TA) on 5th January 2023 from 1pm until 8pm with an online sale via Marteye, in association with Markethill Livestock Sales, running from 6th until 7th January 2023.