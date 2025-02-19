Loughbrickland WI celebrate its 70th anniversary in style

Brenda Richardson, the Federation Chair, joined institute members and guests at The Halfway House, Banbridge for a special anniversary dinner to mark the 70th anniversary.

The room buzzed with chatter during the meal but this was nothing compared to the rowdy entertainment provided by the Banbridge Ukes.

Hearing normally reserved WI ladies singing (loudly) along to Buddy Holly and Elvis songs is something to remember. In fact, many were dancing as well!

It was certainly a special evening the Institute will remember for years to come.

Sarah Robb, President of Loughbrickland WI and Jennifer Crory, Vice President of Loughbrickland WI.