Loughbrickland WI celebrate its 70th anniversary in style

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Feb 2025, 09:47 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 09:57 BST
Members of Loughbrickland WI certainly know how to enjoy themselves.

Brenda Richardson, the Federation Chair, joined institute members and guests at The Halfway House, Banbridge for a special anniversary dinner to mark the 70th anniversary.

The room buzzed with chatter during the meal but this was nothing compared to the rowdy entertainment provided by the Banbridge Ukes.

Hearing normally reserved WI ladies singing (loudly) along to Buddy Holly and Elvis songs is something to remember. In fact, many were dancing as well!

It was certainly a special evening the Institute will remember for years to come.

Sarah Robb, President of Loughbrickland WI and Jennifer Crory, Vice President of Loughbrickland WI.

1. Loughbrickland-70-(2).jpg

Sarah Robb, President of Loughbrickland WI and Jennifer Crory, Vice President of Loughbrickland WI. Photo: freelance

Loughbrickland WI members

2. Loughbrickland-70-(1).jpg

Loughbrickland WI members Photo: freelance

