Harry had selected a number of females and one bull for this which was held using the online platform marteye. Pre-sale interest was strong with a large number of new and established breeders attending the open viewing at the home of Loughriscouse in Newtownards.

Prices soared to a whopping £7100 paid for Loughriscouse Tannisha who was Senior Female Champion at Charolais Future Stars 2023 in addition to collecting a red ticket at this year's Balmoral Show. She was purchased by Matthew Ham, Somerset.

Changing hands at £6700 was a super outfit selling to AR & J McKeown, Ballymena. Loughriscouse Sahara and her heifer calf are the full package, and were sold running with the multi award winning stock bull Falleninch Sancerre.

Lot number one was high on the wish list, realising £6000. Loughriscouse Tafara. This beauty won her class at the NI Charolais Club Future Stars Show in 2023, and was eyed up by local breeder Liam Clarke, Portaferry.

The beauty of online sales for a select offering like this is that besides the fact that it is cost effective for the vendor, the ability to reach far across the country is phenomenal. Tie that together with a strong marketing campaign and the success story is there to tell.

James Little from H&H revealed that there were 8930 views over the sale weekend with a total of 216 bids, and a 100% clearance recorded! 42% of the lots in the sale were purchased for export to the mainland.

Harry would like to wish all of his buyers well with their Loughriscouse purchases, and also to thank all those who assisted in any way to ensure the sale was a success.

Auctioneers H&H, Carlisle

7 heifers at £4757.14

3 cows and calves at £5250

1 bull at £4000

1 . Realising £6700 was this outfit Loughriscouse Sahara selling to AR & J McKeown, Ballymena.jpg Realising £6700 was this outfit Loughriscouse Sahara selling to AR & J McKeown, Ballymena Photo: ALFIE SHAW Photo Sales

2 . Loughriscouse Tamara was picked out by Portaferry breeder Liam Clarke who parted with £6000 to secure her.jpg Loughriscouse Tamara was picked out by Portaferry breeder Liam Clarke who parted with £6000 to secure her Photo: ALFIE SHAW Photo Sales