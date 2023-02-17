Lucy is a sweet and bouncy two-year-old Labrador. She is an affectionate girl with so much love to give. Lucy has recently had some beautiful puppies and now is her time for a new start in life.

She loves playing with a ball and toys, enjoys her food and loves a snuggle with her Canine Carers. She can be unsure with new people to begin with so might take a little time to warm up but once she knows you, she will be her usual loving self.

Lucy would like to be the only pet in her forever home with an active family. She has great potential to have doggy pals in the future however needs some time to build up to this once settled in her new home. Lucy will need a secure garden space in which she can run and play. She can live with children aged 14 and over. She has been through a lot of change recently so it is important for an everyday routine to be put in place in the home. If someone could be around for most of the day initially this will allow Lucy time to settle.

Meet Lucy – https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/retriever-labrador/3013068

Three-year-old Lurcher Bill Bailey is a real sweetheart and loves nothing more than human company. He loves to play and chase toys and enjoys having a snuggle and snooze. He is looking for understanding and patient owners who will build a strong bond with him before he goes to his forever home.

Bill Bailey is looking for a home in a peaceful area with a large garden space for him to run around in. He requires to be the only pet in the home as he can be uncomfortable around other dogs. He will require a few meets with the centre training team, which may require some home visits. Bill Bailey comfortably wears a muzzle when out and about in public, and this would be required when he is adopted. It is preferred that Bill Bailey is rehomed to an adult only home, however he could potentially be rehomed with children aged 14 and over.

Meet Bill Bailey – https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/lurcher/1263691

These lovely dogs are with the Dogs Trust in Ballymena.

