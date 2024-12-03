Luxury reimagined at iconic locations with new five-star venues

THE arrival of two new five-star hotels on the doorsteps of Northern Ireland and Scotland’s most iconic golf courses will provide guests with unrivalled luxury when they open their doors in February.

Dunluce Lodge, Northern Ireland: Truly impeccable, genuine Irish hospitality

Northern Ireland’s newest five-star hospitality venue, Dunluce Lodge, sits proudly on the edge of Royal Portrush Golf Club’s fourth fairway – the home of the 153rd Open Championship.

With 35 luxury suites across the hotel including its private annex, The Stookan, Dunluce Lodge will provide guests with the opportunity to experience impeccable service and relaxation surrounded by the rugged beauty of the famed Causeway Coast.

Infused with a residential ambiance, warm Irish hospitality, and traditional charm, Dunluce Lodge offers captivating views of Royal Portrush Golf Club and the restless Atlantic Ocean.

The hotel’s dining experience will showcase the best of Northern Ireland’s land and sea larder across its restaurant, bar, atmospheric private dining options and inviting wine vault.

The property will also include a small and intimate spa that is inspired by the surrounding sea and jaw dropping landscapes. After enjoying any of the soothing therapies on offer, both guests and locals alike will leave feeling rested, recovered and renewed.

With an onsite putting green, designed by renowned golf architect, Martin Ebert, and complimentary private transfers to the nearby helipad and clubhouses at Royal Portrush and Portstewart Golf Clubs, Dunluce Lodge promises to be a haven for golfers and non-golfers alike.

To book visit dunlucelodge.com

Seaton House, Scotland: A New Chapter at St Andrews

Previously known as the Scores Hotel, this iconic venue overlooking the Home of Golf is nestled close to the first tee of the legendary Old Course at St Andrews.

Poised to become a hallmark of Scottish hospitality, the revival of the building’s original name, Seaton House, encapsulates a commitment to preserving a cherished piece of the town’s history and ensuring its legacy is honored and continues to be written.

With 42 luxury bedrooms, six stunning suites and three junior suites, guests will be able to choose a sea or garden view, with five rooms benefiting from their own private terrace.

Guests and locals alike will be treated to the best of the region’s produce with one of Scotland’s best-known chefs, Roy Brett, bringing his award-winning Ondine experience to St Andrews.

Ondine Oyster and Grill will be complemented by The Board Room and Old Tom’s Bar. The Board Room offers a more informal dining experience to enjoy some light bites and plates ideal for sharing, while Old Tom’s Bar has been inspired by local golfing legend Old Tom Morris and the classic retreats of the late 19th and early 20th century.

Not only does Seaton House boast commanding views of the Old Course, it also offers breathtaking panoramas of Fife’s stunning coastline including the scenic vistas of St Andrews Bay and West Sands Beach, which gained fame thanks to the iconic 1981 movie ‘Chariots of Fire’.

Aside from glorious golf and golden sand beaches, guests are just a short walk away from St Andrew’s many historic attractions, including St Andrews Castle, St Andrews Cathedral ruin and the 600-year-old University of St Andrews.

To book visit seatonhouse.com