Farming over 170 acres at Glenshesk near Armoy, Ivan Lynn, and sons Conall, Daniel and Liam, are firmly focused on using Limousin bloodlines to maximise profitability in the 100-cow Hillside Herd. Their attention-to-detail has also netted the competition’s best large herd award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.
This year’s competition was judged by veterinary surgeon and farmer Alise Callaghan from Kilkeel, County Down.
The awards were presented at the NI Limousin Cattle Club’s annual dinner, held recently in Cookstown.
Results of the 2024 Herd Competition include:
Best Overall Herd: Ivan Lynn
Best Stock Bull: 1, Ivan Lynn; 2, Gareth Corrie; 3, Rodgers Family.
Best Young Heifer: 1, John Killen; 2, Brendan Quinn; 3, Ivan Lynn.
Best Young Bull: 1, Keith Williamson; 2, Ivan Lynn; 3, Connor Magee.
Best group of calves: 1, Ivan Lynn; 2, John Gallagher; 3, Michael McSorley.
Best small herd: 1, John Gallagher; 2, Michael McSorley; 3, Brendan Quinn.
Best large herd: 1, Ivan Lynn; 2, Stephen Gowdy; 3, Rodgers Family.
1. Young bull prize winners included Liam Lynn, second and Connor Magee, third. Shauna Killen is pictured with Keith Williamson’s first prize. Picture: Alfie Shaw
Young bull prize winners included Liam Lynn, second and Connor Magee, third. Shauna Killen is pictured with Keith Williamson’s first prize. Picture: Alfie Shaw Photo: ALFIE SHAW
2. Shauna Killen congratulates commercial large herd winners, Daniel Lynn, first; and Rodgers family, represented by Herbie Crawford, third. Missing from picture is Stephen Gowdy, second. Picture: Alfie Shaw
Shauna Killen congratulates commercial large herd winners, Daniel Lynn, first; and Rodgers family, represented by Herbie Crawford, third. Missing from picture is Stephen Gowdy, second. Picture: Alfie Shaw Photo: ALFIE SHAW
3. Best young heifer prize winners in the commercial herd competition were Katrina Killen, first; Brendan Quinn, second; and Ivan Lynn, third. Included is Shauna Killen who presented the awards. Picture: Alfie Shaw
Best young heifer prize winners in the commercial herd competition were Katrina Killen, first; Brendan Quinn, second; and Ivan Lynn, third. Included is Shauna Killen who presented the awards. Picture: Alfie Shaw Photo: ALFIE SHAW
4. Shauna Killen congratulates best group of calves award winners, Conall Lynn, first; John Gallagher, second; and Michael McSorley, third. PIcture: Alfie Shaw.
Shauna Killen congratulates best group of calves award winners, Conall Lynn, first; John Gallagher, second; and Michael McSorley, third. PIcture: Alfie Shaw. Photo: ALFIE SHAW
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.