Tullabeg Hello took first in the three year old filly class before taking overall reserve champion as the Breeders championship also came their way.

Dernahatten out of Touch and colt foal Timpany Northern Lights were winners of the highly coveted breeders championship, while Carnalley Arizona was second in his two year old gelding class.

There was further success for Timpany Northern Lights at five months old taking third in colt foals, and third in the thoroughbred sired colt foal event.

Caroline, who is a veterinary nurse at Tullyraine Clinic, Banbridge lives in Carnagh, County Armagh where she is also an expert on cattle and sheep breeding. She and her father David are professionals when it comes to showing and are previous winners of the coveted RDS Breeders final.

The Breeders Championship RDS trophy 2024 went to David with Dernahatten out of Touch, owned by Paula Howard judged by Marc Hahne and Jacques Verkerk, the well known dutch expert on sporthorses who was highly impressed with the mare and foal combination.

Paula Howard, long time owner with David Lyons was delighted with yet another red riband show, in a year which sees the last time the Anglesea Stand will be the backset for the youngstock champions parade.

1 . image3 (15).jpeg Tullybeg Hello first place 3 year old filly and reserve champion 3 year old Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . image1 (17).jpeg Paula Howard’s Durbahatton Out of Touch with colt foal at foot breeders champion show and produced by David and Gillian Lyons Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . image0 (40).jpeg Paula Howard’s Durbahatton Out of Touch with colt foal at foo, breeders champion show and produced by David and Gillian Lyons Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . image2 (17).jpeg Tullybeg Hello first place 3 year old filly and reserve champion 3 year old Photo: freelance Photo Sales