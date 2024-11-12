M S Society gains from Ballinrees Charity Tractor Run
Heather expressed the thanks of the Society for this very generous gift and said it would be put to very good use in advancing the ongoing research into MS which now affects an increasing number of individuals.
Chairman Glenn Kerr expressed his thanks to the large number of tractors and drivers and the members of the general public who gave their support to this year’s now annual run.
The event has gained momentum since its inception, and an increasing number of worthy charities have benefited from the efforts and support of the tractor run entrants and the generous members of the public. With this year’s success organisers hope that they can even build increased support in coming years.
