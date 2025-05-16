M1 closed due to overturned livestock lorry

The M1 eastbound and westbound near Lurgan is currently closed.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The closure is in place from junction 12 at Birches off the Dungannon Road junction and junction 13, known as Beatties junction, near the Black Island Road turn-off.

This is due to an overturned livestock lorry carrying cattle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters from Dungannon, Portadown and Armagh are at the scene alongside Specialist Animal Rescue Teams from Omagh and Newcastle as well as Specialist Rescue Teams from Central.

The incident is on-going. Update to follow in due course