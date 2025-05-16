M1 closed due to overturned livestock lorry
The M1 eastbound and westbound near Lurgan is currently closed.
The closure is in place from junction 12 at Birches off the Dungannon Road junction and junction 13, known as Beatties junction, near the Black Island Road turn-off.
This is due to an overturned livestock lorry carrying cattle.
Firefighters from Dungannon, Portadown and Armagh are at the scene alongside Specialist Animal Rescue Teams from Omagh and Newcastle as well as Specialist Rescue Teams from Central.
The incident is on-going. Update to follow in due course