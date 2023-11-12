Recent months have seen the development of a new cubicle house on the Co Down dairy unit of Alan and Tom Hogg.

The father and son team farm on the outskirts of Killyleagh. Currently milking 85 cows, they plan to push numbers up to 110, or possibly 120. And they have the home-bred heifers coming through to make this happen.

The Hogg herd is currently averaging 9.000L at 4.1% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Tom takes up the story: “The cows are currently calving from October through to April. The plan is to pull these dates back with the last cows calving in February.

Killyleagh dairy farmer, Tom Hogg (left), discussing the benefits of the Magellan Flooring system with Teemore Engineering's Patrick McGirr. Pic: Richard Halleron

“AI is used to get all our replacement heifers with a sweeper bull then put in with the remainder of the herd.

“We always plan to have all the cows calved before putting the herd out to grass in the spring time.”

The last few months have seen the completion of a new, purpose-designed cubicle shed on the Hogg farm.

The investment has been undertaken to complement the plans now in place to expand the dairying enterprise on the farm.

The new building features 104 cubicles and, significantly, Teemore Engineering’s new Magellan Flooring system.

Tom Hogg again: “We chose this flooring option because it has been developed to reduce ammonia emission levels from the dairy unit by 40%.

“A bespoke scraping systems takes the slurry off the floor and into an adjoining slurry tank every two hours.

“But that is only part of the story. The new flooring acts to keep animals’ hooves dry at all times. It also delivers an extremely comfortable surface for them to walk on.”

He continued: “We were able to use one side of the new shed last winter. And the difference was dramatic. We saw an immediate improvement in hoof condition and a corresponding drop-off in feet problems.”

Teemore’s Patrick McGirr was a recent visitor to the Hogg farm.

He pointed out that the Magellan rubber flooring has been designed to aid the reduction of ammonia emissions.

The unique mould on the flooring ensures all urine is drained to channels within the flooring which then drained into a tank.

Magellan flooring is also greatly beneficial to cows, providing excellent grip and a better environment for stronger hooves.

Patrick commented: “Magellan flooring is designed to withstand heavy use and high traffic areas, making it a long-lasting flooring option.

“The rubber flooring is cushioned and provides a comfortable surface for animals to stand and walk on.”

He continued: “The grooved surface of the new flooring allows for efficient drainage of liquids, reducing the risk of slips and improving overall hygiene

“It has also been designed to reduce ammonia emissions by up to 40%, improving air quality and creating a healthier environment for both animals and workers

“The textured surface of Magellan flooring provides grip and reduces the risk of slips and falls.”

Teemore Engineering is acutely aware of the need for agriculture in Northern Ireland to reduce the levels of ammonia emissions attributable to the sector by 16% between now and 2030.

It is for this reason that the Magellan flooring system has been endorsed by the company.

In addition to its air quality benefits, the new flooring option is designed with animal comfort and safety in mind.

Its grooved surface allows for efficient liquid drainage, reducing the risk of slipping and lodging of foreign objects in the hoof. This helps to minimise welfare issues and improve overall cow health, which can lead to increased milk production and reduced veterinary expenses.

Magellan flooring is also made from a thick, flexible, and dry rubber material, which provides a cushioned and slip-resistant surface for cows to stand and walk on. This improves their comfort and mobility, which is important for their well-being and productivity.

Overall, Magellan flooring is an effective and environmentally friendly flooring solution that can help improve the health, welfare, and productivity of cows in commercial and industrial settings.

Patrick McGirr concluded: “Investment within Northern Ireland’s dairy farming sector continues apace. Farmers are aware of the fact that they must address the ammonia challenge.

“The Magellan flooring system provides them with a solution in this regard. But it also offers farmers so much more.”

For further information, contact Teemore Engineering on 028 6774 8377.