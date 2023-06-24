Magheramorne Estate become corporate member
Commenting, UFU membership director Derek Lough said: “We are delighted that Magheramorne Estate has become a corporate member of the UFU. Magheramorne Estate are committed to supporting local, high-quality produce for their business, helping to secure and enhance the future viability of our unique family farm structure in Northern Ireland (NI).
“We have a world-class reputation for food production, and we look forward to working with Magheramorne Estate to continue promoting the very best of our NI agri-food industry.”
Magheramorne Estate managing director Jane Allen said: “Joining the UFU is an important step for our business, and we are proud to be part of an organisation that represents the interests of farmers across Northern Ireland. We look forward to working with the UFU to promote and support the work of farmers and the rural community in NI. As a corporate member, Magheramorne Estate is committed to working with the UFU to promote the use of locally sourced, quality produce in our business. We believe that supporting farmers and the rural community is not only good for our business, but it is also essential for the overall health of NI’s economy and environment.”