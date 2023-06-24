Magheramorne Estate become corporate member

Magheramorne Estate managing director Jane Allen said: “Joining the UFU is an important step for our business, and we are proud to be part of an organisation that represents the interests of farmers across Northern Ireland. We look forward to working with the UFU to promote and support the work of farmers and the rural community in NI. As a corporate member, Magheramorne Estate is committed to working with the UFU to promote the use of locally sourced, quality produce in our business. We believe that supporting farmers and the rural community is not only good for our business, but it is also essential for the overall health of NI’s economy and environment.”