Owned by the Connolly family from Ballynahinch in Co Down, Brigadoon Paradise is, only now, enjoying her first year in the competition show rings.

“She was part of that Covid generation, which missed out on a show career up to this point,” David Connolly explained.

“The cow calved a few weeks ago. She was looking tremendously well at home and so we decided to bring her to Castlewellan.

“The plan now is to show her to the Charolais National Championships, taking place at Clogher Show at the end of this month.

“After that, it’s a case of letting the cow enjoy a long retirement from the show rings back home with us. She remains a cow with a long breeding life ahead of her.”

Raymond Kennedy, a pedigree auctioneer with United Auctions in Stirling, judged the inter-breed beef classes at Castlewellan.

He commented: “The winning cow has everything: great presence, style and scope. She encapsulated everything that is good about the Charolais breed. And the fact that the cow had her own calf at foot clinched the deal for me."

Raymond continued: “The overall quality of the cattle participating in the final, inter-breed class was immense. I chose the Limousin heifer as my reserve.

“She has everything: style, scope, mobility and true Limousin character. The animal has the potential to develop into a highly successful breeding cow.”

Ballygrange Tina, the heifer in question was exhibited by the Killen family from Crossgar in Co Down.

Katrina Killen explained: “She will be flushed over the coming weeks. After that, we will settle her down in calf.”

Meanwhile, a total of 16 breeds were represented in the Sheep inter-breed champion class at Castlewellan 2024.

William Tait, from Omagh, had the unenviable task of selecting a winner from what was a very strong line-up of individual breed champions.

However, the day ended on a truly high note with Rathfriland Texel breeder, Martin McConville getting the nod from the Co Tyrone man.

His shearling ewe looked an absolute picture in the ring. And it really is a case of success building on success for the young breeder. The end of June saw him pick up the sheep inter-breed championship at Newry Show with an equally impressive Texel ewe lamb.

William Tait described his champion as an elite example of the Texel breed.

He explained: “She has everything: style, breed character and presence.”

There was also an excellent turnout of dairy stock at Castlewellan Show 2024. The inter breed championship was won by an eye catching Jersey second calver, Potterswalls Jamie Lady 4 -bred and exhibited by the Fleming family from nearby Seaforde.

Judge, Jessica Hall, described her champion as an eye catching young cow with a marvellous breeding future.

She added: “She has an excellent udder and real dairy style.”

