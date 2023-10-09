Maineview Takes Tulliven Growvite Show Champion at Ballymena
The Club wish to thank John Gribben and Tulliven Growvite for his ongoing sponsorship and Ryan Dougherty for taking the time to judge the competition.
The sale saw a large entry with 38 shearling rams and 93 ram lambs forward and a 94% clearance rate. Shearling ram s averaged £904.93 with 29% reaching 4 figure sales while Ram Lambs averaged £755.88 for 93 sold.
Breeders enjoyed high averages with the sale leader going to the Fairywater pen of Andrew Fyffe. Selling late in the sale to John Leitch his Mullan Extra Special son out of a Deveronvale Aftershock daughter moved home for 2800gns. This sheep’s pen mate came in to pick up the second highest price of the evening at 1750gns. This full brother to the sale leader joins Martin McConville’s Glenhone flock.
Next in line for the leading prices was R Mulligan’s Brague pen. Also selling late in the evening, a Carnew Fiddler son out of a Kiltariff Bastareaud daughter was knocked down to Michael McNamee for 1250gns.
Coming in close behind was another from the Brague pen, another Fiddler son selling to Victor Chestnutt for 1200gns. Gary Beacom also enjoyed the buyer’s market with his 4th place selling to Mary Clarke for 1050gns. He is a Hexel Fan Club son out of an Aulderhouse Billy The Kid sired dam.
The shearling rams were also in high demand with the McKinney Bros selling their Fairywater Enhance son out of a Mossknowe Pudsey dam for 1450gns to Lucy Calderwood.
John Watson saw his 3rd place Duvarren exhibit get knocked down for the same money. A homebred son of Duvarren Colorado out of a Duvarren U-Patriot dam joins James Carey’s flock, Martinstown.
Mr Watson went on to sell his next best at 1400gns to P McBride Ballycastle, also a Colorado son for 1400gns.
Taking the same money again was the McKinney Bros for their Alderview Explosive son to R Poots, Dromore while the 1st place exhibit in the pre-sale show from Henry Gambles Springwell flock also changed hands for the same money to James Hepburn Draperstown.
Other Leading Prices:
Shearling Rams
PJ Kinney 1200gns
H Gamble 1200gns; 1000gns
B&W McAllister 1050gns
A Fyffe 1020gns
Grove Cottage Farm Ltd 1000gns
Ram lambs:
A Glendinning 950gns
A Fyffe 900gns
A Kennedy 850gns
A Dickson 850gns
N Ross 850gns
J Gault 850gns
R Henderson 800gns; 750gns
C Aiken 800gns
R Mulligan 800gns
J Boyd 750gns
Growvite Show Championship
Shearling Rams: 1 Henry Gamble; 2 G Beacom; 3 J Watson; 4 E Bell; 5 Messrs M&J Watson; 6 C Cunningham
Ram Lambs: 1 A Kennedy; 2 R Henderson; 3 S McNeilly; 4 G Beacom; 5 J Gault; 6 J Boyd
Growvite Champion: A Kennedy
Growvite Reserve Champion: R Henderson
Gortin Sale sponsored by Smyths Daleside will be held in Gortin Mart on 13th October.
The final Club sale of the season will be held in Ballymena Harvest Sale kindly sponsored by SH Coleman, Glarryford will be held in Ballymena Livestock Mart on 16th October.
Catalogues available online at www.texel.co.uk or contact Club Secretary Martin Warnock on 07791679112.