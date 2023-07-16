Andrew has worked with Texel sheep most of his life and now manages 15 pure bred ewes at Maineview, with help from his mother Helen, wife Caroline and sister Sara.

Maineview founded in the mid 1990’s from a number of notable flocks including Caroline Hasting’s Courthill flock, the Carson family’s Downkillybegs flock and the Garngour flock. Andrew believes managing a small elite flock with the use of embryo transfer to proliferate genetics is the best management strategy to ensure consistency in quality stock. This has certainly paid off with Maineview Texels synonomous among top flocks across Ireland and mainland UK.

Andrew points out this means a busy lambing season but the concentrated lambing works well alongside his off farm employment and other farming enterprises including 36,000 broiler hens and 150 head winter heifer rearing.

Andrew Kennedy and family prepare for the NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club Open Night on the 29th July at the family farm. A charitable donation will be made to Cancer Research. Picture: Barbara Strawbridge

“I flush ewes twice in the season, in early September and again early October to have ewes lambing early February and early March,” he added.

Andrew says keeping the flock small allows him to sell quality females while retaining one or two top end females each year too. “The female trade drives the flushing programmes for many flocks, allowing us to enjoy good trade for gimmers at National, Club and In-Lamb sales”.

Andrew is excited about the future of the Texel breed and the impact of new breeding technology such as genomics. Andrew sees the impact and the benefits genomics has provided the dairy industry and believes it will be extremely beneficial to the sheep industry finding bloodlines with resilient health traits.

When it comes to male breeding Andrew says the sale of Maineview Four Square was one of the highlights for the flock, selling for 8500gns to Messrs Furness and Taylor, Buxton.

A selection of the Maineview Texel gimmers on show at the NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club Open Night to be held at Andrew Kennedy’s Farm at 120 Straid Road, Ballymena BT42 2JQ on the 29th July. Picture: Barbara Strawbridge

All rams are sold as lambs as Andrew is ‘a firm believer that if they are not good enough to be sold as lambs they won’t make quality shearlings either”. Andrew is looking forward to this season’s ram sales with progeny from joint owned 18,000gns ‘Spellbound Fame and Fortune’, ‘Teiglum Entertainer’ and ‘Mullan Extra Special’ all on offer.

The Northern Ireland Texel Club would like to thank Andrew and family for hosting this year’s Open Night and look forward to seeing the Maineview Flock. The event is kindly sponsored by Fane Valley and the Club extends their thanks for their generosity. The night will be packed with activities including stockjudging, trade stands, BBQ, a charity auction and of course a tour of the Maineview Flock. This is an Open Night for all - members, friends, and commercial breeders alike and the Club are delighted the Kennedy Family have agreed to host this year’s event. A charitable contribution from the event will be made to Cancer Research.

Why not join the Club for a night of good fun and an opportunity to see some exceptional sheep from the Maineview Flock prior to the busy sales season kicking off with the Club’s Dungannon sale Monday 14th August. Buyers should also note the NI National Show and Sale is on 2nd September in Ballymena Livestock Market. Catalogues are available for all sales to download from the Society webpage www.texel.uk.