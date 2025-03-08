Make Colostrum King this Spring

Last Wednesday, Jill Hunter, Beef & Sheep Nutritionist from Harbro, presented a webinar hosted by Farmcare Products on how pre lambing nutrition is essential in delivering quality colostrum for the lamb. Here is an outline of the presentation.

There is nothing more important than colostrum. Getting it right can be the difference between healthy lambs you never have to touch or weak lambs, which will struggle to thrive throughout their lifetime.

Antibodies cannot pass through the placenta of ruminants, meaning colostrum is the only way to provide immunity in early life. They are relatively big molecules, so the ewe’s gut has to open to allow them to be absorbed. As soon as the lambs are born, it is a race against time to get colostrum into them, before the gut starts to close and the antibodies can no longer be absorbed. We want to get a big bellyful, as quickly as possible before the gut wall starts to close and the goodness can no longer be absorbed.

Typically, colostrum contains twice the fat and four times the protein of milk. This is one of the reasons for the ewe’s high energy and protein requirements around lambing. To support quality colostrum production, it is essential to have a diet which balances rumen degradable protein with rumen by-pass protein and energy.

Some vitamins and minerals do not cross the placenta either, like vitamin E. This means adequate vitamin E must be in the ewe at lambing, to ensure colostrum is rich in vitamin E to prevent issues like white muscle disease.

Selenium is another mineral which is essential to the newborn. Shivering accounts for 50% of heat production in newborns and brown fat, which is the layer of fat a lamb is born with, accounts for a further 30%. Alongside other supplements, selenium is essential for muscle function, which allows the newborn to shiver and is needed to release energy stored in brown fat. This means it is essential to supplement ewes with selenium. Traditional sources of selenium can be poor quality and not well utilised by the animal. This is why Sel-plex is used in Topflock products. Sel-plex is an organic, selenium enriched yeast, which is readily absorbed and utilised, with trials showing more lambs weaned which were heavier and grew quicker than those from ewes not fed Sel-plex.

Of course, the quicker a lamb stands and suckles, the quicker it reaps the benefit of the quality colostrum waiting for it. Omega 3 has been shown in trial work to increase gestation length and birth weight and decrease time to stand and suckle, making it essential in late pregnancy.

Colostrum is nutrient rich, essential to get lambs off to the best start and the number one thing we can do to influence lifetime performance and profitability. A small investment pre-lambing can help take your herd to the next level.

Finally one of the biggest risks at lambing is twin lamb disease. Here good supply of energy is essential for the ewe. At lambing you need an energy source that does not have to be processed through the liver in high quantities, as this will put further stress on the ewe.

Propylene Glycol is the go to source at this stage as it by passes the liver and delivers an immediate response to energy demands.

The Super Topflock Energiser lick provides all of these important supplements, ensuring the ewe’s demands are met at this stressful time. For more information contact Farmcare Products on 0800 689 1259.