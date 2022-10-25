Make occupational wellness a priority and join a free wellbeing workshop

It is an opportunity to reflect and make some positive changes not only in support of the health of the farm business but also the health of the farmer and the farming family.

Veronica Morris, CEO of Rural Support said: “The farming industry faces many stressful factors including rising input costs, rising interest rates, animal disease and farm inspections with all having to be dealt with while also often working in isolation. To handle these sorts of challenges, having a high level of mental fitness is essential. This autumn we are asking farmers and farming families across Northern Ireland to make increasing their mental fitness a priority and participate in one of our free ‘Coping with the Pressures of Farming’ workshops.”

The Coping with the Pressures of Farming workshops are delivered across Northern Ireland to farmers and farm families under CAFRE’s Farm Family Key Skills Programme. The workshop which is free to attend, focuses on how to recognise the symptoms of excessive stress; exploring ways to build resilience, develop strong mental fitness and learn how to access specialist support. The workshops also encourage participants to identify changes they could make to their lifestyle and/or business practices to improve outcomes for both the individual and the farm enterprise.

Staff from Rural Support are bringing back their 'Coping With the Pressures' workshops.

Having to react to changes and uncertainty in the sector means that as farmers we may be constantly dealing with a level of stress. This is why it is so important that we do what we can to look after our mental health and wellbeing and look out for others and to reach out if we need support.

Gillian Reid, Head of Farm Support at Rural Support said:“Talking about our mental health isn’t something which sits easy with farmers, but our Coping with the Pressures of Farming workshops allow individuals to voice their concerns in an open and confidential space and are facilitated by two of our trained professionals who have a wealth of knowledge and experience in this area.

"These workshops will increase awareness of signs of stress, how farmers can help themselves and others and what other sources of help are available. We at Rural Support understand the challenges and pressures that farming families face and how that can have an impact on their mental health and on their business.

"We encourage all members of the farming family who are aged over 16 years to get involved in our workshops so that they can thrive together and become a stronger, more resilient farming unit.”

Dates and locations of upcoming workshops are:

Monday 24th October 2022 – Newtownstewart 2000 Centre @ 7.30pm

Wednesday 26th October 2022 – Brown Trout, Aghadowey @ 7.30pm

Tuesday 22nd November 2022 – Kilmorey Arms, Kilkeel @ 7.30pm

