Ireland’s oldest traditional fair returns to Ballycastle from Saturday 24th August through to Tuesday 27th August.

For visitors, there’s plenty to enjoy across the bank holiday weekend, so make your plans now to ensure you have plenty of time to enjoy everything this much-loved event has to offer.
You’ll be spoilt for choice with traditional favourites returning such as the heavy horse show and vintage vehicle & tractor run. The seafront will play host to eye-catching kite displays, sand sculpting competitions and fun fairground rides all set against the sounds of the live music and entertainment.
The much-anticipated new dog agility display on Saturday 24th is sure to be a hit, Naturally North Coast & Glens artisan market will offer traditional local treats such as yellow man and dulce. Their artisan market will be set up for all 4 days of the fair and will also include their twilight market on Saturday and Sunday evening.
New to the fair this year on Monday 26th and Tuesday 27th, will be a dedicated area for kid’s games and soft play. Clare Street will be closed off to host a range of games provided by Councils Town and Village team, such as giant chess, connect 4 and hopscotch - all free and inclusive. Quiet times for the amusements has been scheduled for Friday 23rd August from 6pm – 7pm.
On Saturday 24th, after an afternoon of live music The Groovesmen will play the Seafront stage from 8pm, with a firework display lighting up the sky from 9pm to mark the start of the Ould Lammas Fair.
The ever-popular outdoor concert will be hosted at The Diamond on Sunday 25th from 7.30pm with Neal McClelland warming up the crowd for live music from 5 piece twisted-trad band, Ruaile Buaile at 8.30pm.
Monday 26th & Tuesday 27th will again see one of the event’s most historic traditions, annually celebrated at Fairhill Street; the street will transform into a traditional horse-trading area, with farrier displays, pony rides and an animal petting farm.
This year’s Fair promises to be the best to date so have your walking shoes ready for a great weekend of fun at the 2024 Ould Lammas Fair.
For the latest updates, follow Causeway Coast and Glens Events on Facebook or Instagram or for more information go to: www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.