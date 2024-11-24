Make the most of winter rations with Maxcare Buffer Range

Feed (concentrates and forage) makes up about half of input costs on Northern Irish dairy farms (CAFRE benchmarking data, 2023), so improving feed efficiency is vital for economic success.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A key element to making the most of rations is a healthy rumen function, which is often measured by rumen pH.

Preventing rumen pH from dropping below 6.2 will support healthy rumen function and digestion efficiency. Low levels of dietary fibre, high levels of starch and acidic (high lactic acid) silages all present a challenge to optimal rumen pH and animal performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diets formulated for a high level of production may contain a large amount of energy in the form of starch and a reduced level of fibre, both of which are risk factors for sub-acute ruminal acidosis (SARA).

Feed (concentrates and forage) makes up about half of input costs on Northern Irish dairy farms.

While cattle may cope with SARA without intervention, the loss in production can be substantial, but is often un-noticed. As rumen pH drops, the population of fibre-digesting bacteria decreases which reduces rumen efficiency, decreases feed intake, slows digestion and has a negative impact on feed efficiency. In dairy cows reduced dry matter intakes negatively impact milk production and reduced fibre digestion can result in depressed butterfat.

Similarly in beef animals, SARA can have a negative impact on feed efficiency and weight gain.

The most effective strategy to stabilise rumen pH is the production of sodium bicarbonate rich saliva by increasing dietary physically effective fibre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, with the poorer growing conditions experienced this summer and subsequent reduction in forage stocks and silage quality, the amount of concentrates offered to meet the energy demands of production this winter may need to be increased.

In these challenging feeding conditions added dietary buffers should be considered. There are many buffering ingredients, so how do they work?

Sodium Bicarbonate/Carbonate: Neutralize acid in the rumen; however, as they are highly soluble, they are only effective for a short time.

Magnesium Oxide: A fast-acting neutraliser.

Calcareous marine algae: A highly-effective buffer with a honeycomb structure and large surface area which slowly releases minerals to regulate rumen pH.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blends of buffering ingredients can improve buffering capacity compared to a single ingredient due to variation in particle size, speed of acid neutralisation and modes of action.

Trouw Nutrition have developed a range of buffers to stabilise rumen pH and enhance feed utilisation. Maxcare buffers have a blend of fast-acting ingredients and slow-release calcareous marine algae to maintain an optimal rumen environment.

Maxcare buffers can be incorporated into compound feed and are also available as farm packs.

Maxcare Stabiliser: Supports rumen health and function.

Maxcare BufferRumen: Offers a higher buffering capacity for dietary conditions which are challenging to maintaining an optimal pH.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maxcare BufferExtra: Offers a higher buffering capacity with the added benefit of Levucell TITAN to improve fermentation and reduce lactate accumulation in the rumen.

Maxcare BufferSmart: Offers a higher buffering capacity with the added benefit of RumenSmart to promote butterfat content.

Production benefits of feeding buffers can be seen in well balanced diets as well as more challenging feeding conditions. Be pro-active this winter and complement rations to ensure optimum rumen health and feed efficiency.

See advert on page 30.