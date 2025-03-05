Malting barley makes a return to Northern Ireland
The crop has now returned due to the offer of growing contracts for Boortmalt in Athy.
Working with Jim and Gareth Devenney of Agricare in Co Donegal, who were acting as agents for Boortmalt in the North of Ireland, Leigh McClean, CAFRE Crops Development Adviser provided an opportunity for local growers to learn about the crop through Business Development Group meetings initially in the North and West of the Province.
These growers appreciated the opportunity to grow for a premium market as alternative to the usual feed market and the crops were delivered to a central collection point in Donegal post-harvest. Following Leigh’s transfer of post to Co Down he again facilitated meetings between the company and growers in this area. This time East Down Farmers co-operative were able to provide central handling facilities for the company making the malting barley crop an option for growers in the Co Down area as well.
Further Business Development Group meetings also provided an opportunity for growers to learn about the specific agronomic practices critical to growing a successful malting barley crop to meet the specifications. To date all crops grown have met the specifications and plans are for a further area to be contracted for 2025 harvest.
This area remains similar to previous years due to some uncertainty in global whiskey markets because of recent trade tariff announcements, but there is hope that this will pass and there will be increased opportunities to grow for this market in the future.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.