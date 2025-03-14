Man arrested for attempted murder after two women are stabbed

A 26 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two women were stabbed at a house in Downpatrick this morning, Friday 14 March.

Shortly after 8.30am police received a report that a man armed with two knives was attacking two women inside a property on Stream Street. The altercation spilled outside and one of the women, a 35 year old, was further violently assaulted in the back garden sustaining a serious knife wound to her neck and other lacerations to her head and face

Responding police were able to intervene and arrest the suspect.

The other woman, who is in her 50s, also sustained stab wounds.

Local Inspector Eamonn Campbell said; "Both women were taken to hospital, one via air ambulance and one by road, however whilst serious, their injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

"The arrested man, 26, has been taken into police custody and will be questioned on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted murder.

"The scene at Stream Street is currently being examined and people are asked to avoid the area where possible.

"We are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have any recorded footage which captured the events this morning. Please call 101, quoting reference 237 14/03/25."