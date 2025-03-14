Man arrested in Co Londonderry on suspicion of theft of mail
Officers seized electrical items following a search of a property in the Knockcloghrim area of Maghera.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of interfering with mail and has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.
Enquiries into a number of reports of missing mail are ongoing and detectives are working alongside colleagues in Royal Mail as part of the investigation.
Police would appeal to anyone with any information that could assist the investigation to contact detectives on 101.
A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.