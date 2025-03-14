Man arrested in Co Londonderry on suspicion of theft of mail

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 14th Mar 2025, 16:36 BST
Updated 14th Mar 2025, 16:47 BST
Detectives in Cookstown investigating reports of theft of mail have carried out a search of a property in the Maghera area during a search on Friday, March 14th.

Officers seized electrical items following a search of a property in the Knockcloghrim area of Maghera.

Most Popular

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of interfering with mail and has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Enquiries into a number of reports of missing mail are ongoing and detectives are working alongside colleagues in Royal Mail as part of the investigation.

stock imageplaceholder image
stock image

Police would appeal to anyone with any information that could assist the investigation to contact detectives on 101.

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Related topics:MagheraPolice
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice