Man convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to pigs
Vasile Soma (36), Ravenswood Crescent, Belfast was convicted at Dungannon Magistrates' Court today of one charge of causing unnecessary suffering to three pigs and one charge of slaughtering an animal in contravention of the requirements of the Welfare of Animals at the Time of Killing Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2014.
By court reporter
19 minutes ago - 1 min read
Mr Soma pleaded guilty and was fined £415 plus £15 offender levy.
The case arose, after the PSNI stopped a vehicle containing three pig carcasses and reported the matter to DAERA and the Food Standards Agency.
