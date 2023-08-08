Man dies after Dromara traffic accident
Police can confirm that a man has died following a road traffic collision on the Ballynahinch Road, Dromara, on Tuesday, 8th August.
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Aug 2023, 23:35 BST- 1 min read
A police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a single-vehicle collision involving a blue Scania lorry shortly after 7.45am.
“Officers attended along with colleagues from the other emergency services, but sadly the driver of the lorry died from his injuries at the scene.
“Ballynahinch Road has now re-opened and a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is underway.
“Anyone with any information, or who has dash-cam footage which could assist with the investigation, is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 250 08/08/23.”