Man dies in hospital after Co Down accident
A man has sadly died following a one-vehicle road traffic collision in Donaghadee last week, the Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed.
Detective Sergeant McIvor said: “The man in his 70s, who was a pedestrian, died from injuries sustained in a collision involving a white Toyota Auris in The Meadows area on Thursday, 23rd November.
“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information, including dashcam, CCTV or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1564 of 23/11/23.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.