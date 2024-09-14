Man in his 50s dies after accident involving Honda quad
Vincent, known as Vinny, Smith from the local area died at the scene. He had been riding a Honda quad on the Moat Road when the collision occurred. It had been reported this morning, Saturday 14th September shortly before 7.40am.
Roads Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “My detectives are investigating the circumstances of the incident and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.
“Please call on 101, quoting reference 290 14/09/24, or submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”
The Moat road has since-reopened.